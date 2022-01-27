WALLACE — Francisco Rivas-Diaz, a member of the Wallace Town Council was reappointed to Governor Roy Cooper’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs on Jan. 11. Rivas-Diaz was sworn in by Wallace Mayor Jason Wells. Below is a Q & A with Rivas-Diaz.
Q. How long have you served in Governor Cooper’s Advisory Council on Hispanic/Latino Affairs and what is your primary roll?
A. I was appointed to the council in 2017 and have served ever since. My primary role is of council member and, secondly, I am chair of a subcommittee within the council.
Q. What are the top issues you are looking to address in 2022 and how?
A. The council is made up of several subcommittees that address areas we focus on for recommendations to the governor. Considering the current situation with the pandemic, the top issues I think need attention to are public health, education, and economic development.
This year, I am the chair of the economic development subcommittee and I will be working with other subcommittee members, state agency representatives, and possibly reaching out to other organizations such as the chamber of commerce in order to address things like assistance for small businesses, unemployment, labor shortage, and wages.
The subcommittees for public health and education will follow a similar structure in working with their members, state agencies, and experts in each area to tackle current issues like access to health care, lowering the number of COVID-19 infections, health education, access to academic support resources, dropout prevention, and increasing college education. Some of these issues are being worked on by our state, but will need continued follow-up in the future.
Q. What are the main Hispanic/Latino challenges and or strengths that you see in Duplin County?
A. Some of the challenges for the Hispanic/Latino community are limited access to healthcare, graduation from secondary and higher education, legal status, and career opportunities.
Some of the strengths are established industries working with the school system and community college to offer new career opportunities as well as new industries coming to Duplin County which offer new types of jobs.
Our local school system and community college are aware of educational needs in the Latino/Hispanic community and, as a result, there has been a greater number of Latinos graduating from secondary education and an increase in Latinos enrolling for college. Such efforts are crucial to bridge the gap between education, career opportunities, and economic well-being.
Q. What is your driving force? and what goals would you like to see come to fruition in the next two years?
A. My driving force is to help our state as much as I can and, in my role within the council, make a positive impact in the lives of Hispanics/Latinos in Duplin County. Some of my goals are to see our council’s recommendations implemented and, in return, see greater economic well-being and better access to health for the Hispanic/Latino community.