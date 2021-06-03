MOUNT OLIVE — On Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Kornegay Hereford Farms will be celebrating the grand opening of their retail location at 1940 Tram Road in Mount Olive, with a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m.
The day will be punctuated with free food, live music, a cooking demonstration, local artists, hourly discounts, and raffle prizes.
In the upper part of Duplin County, NC and tucked next to the bottomlands of Goshen Swamp, Kornegay Hereford Farms has continued the 1949 heritage of producing rich foods from the land.
The red and white Hereford cattle have always been the legacy of this family farm since Cecil and Jean Kornegay began raising their four children. The Herefords from England are a heritage cattle breed that has always been known for their flavor, tenderness, and efficiency on grass.
Continuing the love of the Hereford breed, the youngest and only daughter, Karen [Scalf], along with her husband Gary, have continued the Hereford farm selling 100% grass fed beef through word of mouth, neighbors, and friends.
It is a new season though and Karen is pleased to offer a more direct-to-consumer method of obtaining farm fresh products including beef, pork, fruits, vegetables, eggs, and more.
Guests will have the opportunity to look around the renovated tobacco barn turned store and purchase quality food. The event is open to the public.