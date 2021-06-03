Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Beaufort County in eastern North Carolina... Northwestern Craven County in eastern North Carolina... Northeastern Duplin County in eastern North Carolina... Greene County in eastern North Carolina... Northwestern Hyde County in eastern North Carolina... Northwestern Jones County in eastern North Carolina... Lenoir County in eastern North Carolina... Martin County in eastern North Carolina... Northeastern Onslow County in eastern North Carolina... Pitt County in eastern North Carolina... Northwestern Tyrrell County in eastern North Carolina... Washington County in eastern North Carolina... * Until 245 PM EDT. * At 1149 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen over the last few hours across portions of Eastern NC. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden, Farmville, Plymouth, La Grange, River Road, Bethel, Grifton, Phillips Crossroads, Kornegay, Stokes, Belhaven, Snow Hill, Pinetown and Bell Arthur. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&