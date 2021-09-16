KENANSVILLE — In an effort to help Duplin County residents protect themselves against fraudulent activity, the Duplin County Register of Deeds office has implemented a Fraud Detection Notification service.
The notification service is designed to alert Duplin residents when documents matching their names are recorded with the Register of Deeds office.
According to city officials, Duplin residents can sign up for the free monitoring service with ease by filling out a short registration form online, and providing their name and email address.
Residents can add up to five names they wish to monitor for document filings.
After completing the registration form, participants will be alerted via email when any documents, such as powers of attorney or deeds, are filed at the Duplin County Register of Deeds office.
To register, visit www.duplinrod.com. For more information, contact Anita Marie Savage at 910-296-2108.