KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Board of Elections is gearing up for the 2021 General Municipal Election that will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. The deadline for voter registration is Friday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.
Early voting starts Oct. 14 and will go through Oct. 30. Photo ID is not required in any election in 2021.
During the two-week period, the Ed Emory Auditorium at 165 Agriculture Drive in Kenansville will open for one-stop early voting during the following times: Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Currently, Duplin County has 12,051 registered Democratic voters, 9,347 registered Republican voters, 112 registered Libertarian voters and 9,221 registered unaffiliated voters with 15,389 registered voters being females and 13,091 registered voters being males. Out of the total registered voters 18,304 are white, 8,282 are Black, 1,801 are Hispanic, 59 are American Indian, 1 Native Hawaiian and 4,085 identified as other.
Candidates who wish to participate in the Duplin Times Q & A, please email esellers@ncweeklies.com to get a copy of the questions.
Voters planning to submit absentee ballots must request an Absentee Ballot before Oct. 26 at 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be requested online through the State Board of Elections form at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home or at the Duplin County Board of Elections office. Visit the NC Absentee Ballot Portal for other available options.
To track your absentee ballot, visit https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter
Absentee voting requires the voter to complete an application on the return envelope that must be witnessed by two qualified persons or a notary public. Completed absentee ballots must be returned to the Duplin County Board of Elections by Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Ballots postmarked by Election Date will be timely if received within three business days.
Voters who live in a nursing home and the legal guardian is not available may request to have the Duplin County Board of Elections schedule a visit by a multi-partisan assistance team to provide help and witnesses.
Voters can register to vote online at the following website:
Voters who miss the voter registration deadline may register and vote during the one-stop early voting only and will be required to provide documentation of their residence.
To check your voter registration status, Election Day polling place, election districts, and absentee ballot information, visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup
Canvass will be held Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Duplin County Board of Elections office, located on 160 Mallard Street in Kenansville at 11 a.m.
To speak with someone at the Duplin County Board of Elections office, call 910-296-2170.