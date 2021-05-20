Gas availability came close to a halt in Duplin County last week, as residents rushed to pumps in a frenzy to fill up their tanks amid fears of shortages following the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline due to a cyberattack.
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina allowing for waivers to enable fuel transportation, while one of the major lines resumed operation under manual control, ensuring supply throughout the state.
Colonial’s major lines resumed operation on May 12, however, officials warned that “it will take a few days to ramp up operations.”
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) is positioned to issue orders quickly “to prioritize fuel to the areas that are most in need once the pipeline is up and running.”
She urged consumers to report price gouging to the state attorney general during a press briefing.
Officials urge people to not rush out to fill up their gas tanks. The surge in panic buying is causing the gas stations to run out of gas.
“There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline — especially in light of the fact that the pipeline should be substantially operational by the end of this week and over the weekend,” said Granholm.
The FBI confirmed that the cyberattack was perpetrated by DarkSide ransomware.
Monday’s AAA national average price per gallon was $3.045 and $2.93 North Carolina.