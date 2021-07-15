KENANSVILLE — With an increasing number of COVID-19 infections, and delta variant cases quickly spreading, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated to stop the spread.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest that the delta variant in some areas of the country account for three fourths of new infections.
In North Carolina, trends indicate COVID-19 cases increased by 12% the week ending on July 3 compared to the previous seven days. Duplin County has seen 36 new COVID-19 cases from June 25 through July 9 according to data released by the NC Department of Health and Human Services, however it is not known if they are variants according to Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Duplin County Health director.
“At this time we are not aware of any delta variant cases in Duplin County,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
In Duplin County, there are 18,439 people vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, which accounts for 31% of the population.
The number of fully vaccinated residents at press time is 17,032, which accounts for 29% of the Duplin County population in comparison to 53% which is the total for NC residents who have been fully vaccinated.
In order to aid with vaccination efforts and prevent the spread of COVID-19 and it’s variants, on July 7 medical students from Campbell University visited Duplin County in the school’s mobile health medical unit providing free vaccinations to vulnerable populations.
The students also provided free medical care to migrant workers as part of their outreach efforts.