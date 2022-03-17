WALLACE — A building that has been vacant for more than two decades is now for sale as a value added opportunity, and getting potential developers’ attention.
Located in the high growth corridor of Eastern North Carolina on U.S. 117 and three miles from the I-40 interchange inside the Wallace Crossing, is a property that used to house a Walmart Shopping Center.
“There are a couple of investors looking at the property and have been in talks with the current property owners,” said Wallace Mayor Jason Wells, about the former shopping center.
According to Wells, while the Walmart end needs roof work, the overall structure is solid. Wallace Crossing is currently selling for $1.28 million.
Wells shared the belief that “selling price and a lack of interest in selling” have kept the shopping center from being repurposed in the past.
“The property was last occupied by a couple of entities up until COVID. Once Walmart and the grocery store both left, tenants started to leave. Several moved out to the new Walmart location in Tin City.”
The 117,992-square-foot building sits on approximately 15.94 acres of land and is in one of Duplin County’s largest trade centers in addition to a massive parking area with more than 680 spaces plus truck loading according to the listing.
According to the listing, the shopping center property benefits from “unobstructed super-wide frontage with multiple means of ingress and egress and sits at a signalized intersection” and has two out parcels occupied by Hardees and KFC.
Another highlight about the location is that it allows the user to classify as a foreign-trade zone, in addition to generous incentives, grants and low taxes offered by the City of Wallace and Duplin County according to the listing.
“We have had interest in a business purchasing this building. While the building does need work, the foundation is stable. Fortunately, water and sewer infrastructure, as well as utilities are already on-site, which is the first obstacle for any potential buyer,” said Carrie Shields, Duplin County Economic Development Commission executive director.
“The county has applied for a Brownfields site grant to assist in addressing environmental concerns for this property. We should find out in May 2022 if we were awarded the grant,” said Shields. “A Brownfield is a site or building that may potentially contain a pollutant or hazardous substance. By applying for this grant, Duplin County is doing our part to clean up these locations which will increase the local tax base, enhance the opportunity to move a new business in these locations and assist with protecting the environment.”
The Environmental Protection Agency provides grants and technical assistance to government entities to assess and safely clean up Brownfields sites/buildings and encourage the sustainable redevelopment of the property.
“The county applied for this same grant last year and missed being awarded by a fraction of a point. We feel confident we are in a good position this year to be awarded,” Shields added.
The news about the old Walmart Shopping Center up for sale stirred excitement in the community, with talks about the possibilities if a savvy developer bought the property to bring some of the shopping, restaurants, and entertainment many Duplin and surrounding area residents often travel to find in the big city.
“It would be awesome if many of the people with the input and ideas got together and put together an investment company and pooled their resources to make something great out of that property. I would think a public pool/water park, even an indoor pool would benefit the whole community,” said Soteria Tia Katsoudas Georgiadis, owner-operator at Pizza Corner of Wallace in a social media post.
Marlane Carcopo, also a Duplin County resident, stated: “Can we pray for someone who wants to build a movie theater, steak house, Japanese restaurant, Flip & Fly, bowling, and a splash park?”
Many others like Georgiadis and Carpoco expressed their excitement for what the shopping center’s sale could mean for the area.