KENANSVILLE — In February, Wellington Park, an assisted living facility at 329 Cooper Street in Kenansville, closed for renovations, but it is uncertain if that closure is temporary or permanent.
Woody Brinson from the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce sits on various boards and committees concerning the care of our aging populations in Duplin and surrounding counties. When asked about what happened to the residents at Wellington Park, he said that “there are stringent rules and regulations that govern when a facility has to close, whether temporarily or even permanently.”
He contacted the regional Area Agency on Aging concerning the issue and was told that “to the best of their knowledge, all residents (from Wellington Park) were placed in other care facilities and no complaints had been received for investigation.” The residents at Wellington Park were given a legal 30-day notice prior to the closure.
According to records, another assisted living facility owned by the same corporation closed in Wake Forest, NC in 2012. in an article published by the Wake Forest News, The Wake Forest Care Center on South Allen Street in Wake Forest was closed after a 79-year old resident “wandered off from the facility and was struck and killed by a motorist not far away.”
Records of problems at this location, however, go back to 2006 when another resident “wandered away while living at the home and drowned in a nearby creek.”
In 2008, “a resident went for weeks without treatment for painful dental problems, and problems with poor monitoring of smoking residents (led to one setting) himself on fire (twice).”
In 2009, the Department of Health and Human Services investigated an incident with another resident.
State records indicated that after a month of entering the center, the resident “had to spend three weeks in the hospital to recover from an infected bedsore he developed at the assisted living home.”
Two years after the Wake Forest Care Center closure, the facility in Kenansville was in the news as well. WCTI Channel 12 reported that “Phyllis Brown Casteen and her husband, Jeremy Chad Casteen, were arrested (on the accusation of) stealing $9,826.97 from Windham Hall, an assisted living facility on Cooper Street in Kenansville.”
Phyllis was the director of the facility and her husband was a maintenance worker there.
Though the facility in Kenansville changed its name from Windham Hall to Wellington Park, it never changed ownership.
Tax records indicate that the Kenansville location is owned by Horizon, Inc. out of Greensboro, NC, and Richard A. Cresenzo is listed as the president of that organization.
Horizon, Inc. is the same organization that owned the location in Wake Forest as well as ones in Reidsville, Rocky Mount, and possible other locations. At least three of the locations owned by Horizon, Inc. have had reports of mismanaged care, death, financial problems, and renovations causing the locations to close or alter the care of their residents.
The facilities are not the only places where names have been changed; the corporation has changed names over time as well.
Through all the changes, the owner and president remain the same. Richard A. Cresenzo, according to public records, has remained the owner and agent of the corporations. He has been an attorney in Reidsville for a number of years and is believed to still practice there.
He could not be reached for comment at the time of this article.