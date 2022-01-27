WALLACE — Georgia Farrior an avid community advocate, volunteer, and business owner was presented with the first Spirit of Wallace Award at a recent Wallace Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
The Spirit of Wallace Award, formerly known as the Toots Carlton Award, is presented to an outstanding volunteer in the community.
“Georgia represents a new generation of leadership that will nurture the successful future of Wallace in years to come as she has done in the past and present,” said Verna Mansfield former Wallace Chamber of Commerce president.
Farrior is a nationally board-certified teacher and the owner of Sunshine Day School, where she not only educates children about traditional subjects, but also teaches them about the importance of giving back to the community.
“When she has a vision for a Wallace improvement project, she rolls up her sleeves and gets it done,” said Mansfield. “With the assistance of others she has raised funds for a variety of Wallace projects.”
Mansfield who nominated Farrior for the award, shared that Farrior has organized, served on, and donated a tremendous amount of time and money to several organizations in the community.
“I’m humbled and honored to receive the award,” said Farrior. “I’m so grateful to the chamber for the recognition, but most of all for their work to promote the town of Wallace.”
Farrior reminisced attending an award ceremony over 10 years ago, and said she felt inspired by the recipient’s hard work and dedication to the town.
“When I moved to Wallace and started a family, I decided then and there to work as hard as I could to make Wallace a great place to grow up,” said Farrior.
Farrior shared that she wants the local children to have the same opportunities for education, recreation, and fun, as those in bigger cities that have more resources.
“My work in the town and community is for my children, their friends, and the greater community. They are why I wake up each day and go to ‘work’ volunteering, coordinating, and planning events and fundraisers,” she added.
“No one is successful alone. My children have been right beside me helping, hopefully developing a heart for service. My family is always first to assist me physically and financially with projects. My sister Harley Blanton is my biggest fan and is always there to make whatever I come up with next happen! My friends Vera and Susan have taken care of my children many times so that I could work at an event or attend meetings,” said Farrior. “The Friends of the Wallace Parks board has been an amazing organization to work with. These folks give generously of their time and talents. Together we have accomplished so much and I look forward continuing to make a difference with them in the future.”
Below are just a few of Farrior’s contributions to the town:
Wrote grant for Story Walk at Clement Park and facilitated installation with Ayden Fussell’s Eagle Project ($5000), planned, created and oversaw the opening of The Learning Station at the depot, planned and organized the Festival of Trees fundraiser, created the Junior Engineers Club, raised $15k to complete the The Garden Railroad project in 2022, Served on the inaugural Carolina Strawberry Festival Revitalization Committee, created “Be the Rainbow” a national toy raising event where people from all over the country donated toys which were delivered to kids who lost all of their toys in the flood. (about $10,000 worth of toys were collected and distributed), created and organized “Caring for Moms” event where mothers affected by flooding came to Forever Southern and received makeovers, hair washed and styled, and received gift cards to help as they rebuilt their lives. They got to choose new shoes and clothing for their children which were donated from boutiques all across the country, hosted “Earth Day” Park Beautification Day at all of the town parks, fundraised to purchase 8 picnic tables for the opening of Boney Mill Pond Park, wrote a grant for Music in the Park to place musical instruments at Clement Park, wrote grant “Operation Quaran-toy” during the height of lock downs where police cars were filled with sports equipment to help give kids outdoor activities, co-chaired “Cops and Bobbers” with Wallace Police Chief Crayton and they were able to provide each child with a fishing pole and tackle set to take home, assisted Rod Fritz in obtaining substantial grant funding to place a Kids in the Park Track Trail at the Boney Mill Pond.