The Golden LEAF Foundation announced applications for 2022-2023 academic year are available at CFNC.org and are due on March 1. A total of 215 Golden LEAF Scholarship awards will be offered to first-time recipients from qualifying rural and economically distressed or tobacco-dependent counties.
The awards are valued at $14,000 ($3,500 per year for up to four years) for North Carolina high school students attending a participating North Carolina college or university. North Carolina community college transfer students can receive $3,500 per year for up to three years.
This year, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors increased the amount of the scholarship from $12,000 to $14,000 over four years. Current scholarship recipients will receive the increased award beginning fall of 2022.
“The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is an important component of the Foundation’s workforce preparedness strategy,” said Golden LEAF President, Chief Executive Officer Scott T. Hamilton. “Our goal is for Golden LEAF scholars to gain the talent, knowledge, and skills necessary to help North Carolina’s rural communities thrive by returning home to live, work, and raise families.”
To be eligible, students must be a graduating North Carolina high school senior or a currently enrolled North Carolina community college transfer student, enrolling full-time in the fall at a participating North Carolina public or private college or university. Recipients are selected based upon multiple factors including an intent to return to a rural North Carolina county after graduation. Applicants must also fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and demonstrate financial need as determined by the application process; have a cumulative GPA of no less than 2.5; and be a resident of a rural North Carolina county that is economically distressed and/or tobacco dependent. Click here for the full list of eligible counties.
For more than 20 years, the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program has provided more than 6,000 scholarships to help rural students attend the state’s colleges and universities.
The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is administered by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority and funded by the Golden LEAF Foundation. A complete list of program requirements, participating campuses and qualifying counties can be viewed at CFNC.org. Call 1-800-700-1775, Ext. 4658 or send an email to information@ncseaa.edu, for more information.
Students awarded the Golden LEAF Scholarship to attend North Carolina colleges and universities are also eligible to participate in additional leadership development and internship opportunities. These experiences allow scholars to participate in paid internships in their career field of interest, grow their professional networks, and build key communication and leadership skills.
For more information about the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program, visit https://scholars.goldenleaf.org/.
About Golden LEAF
The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to receive a portion of North Carolina’s funding from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers. For more than 20 years, Golden LEAF has worked to increase economic opportunity in North Carolina’s rural and tobacco-dependent communities through leadership in grantmaking, collaboration, innovation, and stewardship as an independent and perpetual foundation.
The Foundation has provided lasting impact to tobacco-dependent, economically distressed, and rural areas of the state by helping create 66,000 jobs, more than $700 million in new payrolls, and more than 90,000 workers trained or retrained for higher wages.
For more information about Golden LEAF and our programs, please visit our website at www.goldenleaf.org.