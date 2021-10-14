FAISON — Goshen Medical Center in Faison is one of eight community health centers in North Carolina’s First Congressional District that will receive over $1 million in American Rescue Plan funding for COVID-19 to support major health care construction and renovation projects.
According to Gregory M. Bounds, Goshen Medical Center chief executive officer the $1,080,118 is capital funding that will go toward building a new facility as the Faison-based company continues to expand.
The Faison CEO said the most recent funding is for a new site in Rockingham.
“This funding would help us build an ideal design, much like the floor plans done in recent years in Wallace, Whiteville and Rosewood … and a similar design in New Bern, also funded similarly by HRSA and underway.”
When the Duplin Times asked Goshen if the grant money will be used to build any facilities in Faison, he stated, “Already have sites there, just building better, and to own instead of rent.
“We are in about 14 counties now,” said Bounds. “Approaching 40 sites, plus twelve mobile units in the coming year in prep for emergency response (pandemics, hurricanes, etc.).
The grant will help Goshen Medical Center support mobile medical units for ongoing outreach, testing, and disaster response during hurricanes and flooding.
“Goshen Medical Center, Inc. has been a critical resource in our state’s collective response to the COVID pandemic in central and eastern North Carolina,” said Bounds.
“As of Oct. 7, 2021, we have done a total of 346,232 COVID tests, serving 77 diverse companies, 46 different nursing homes, leveraging existing mobile capabilities in 1110 external outreach events.”
“Our community health centers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since day one, ensuring our hardest-hit communities are safe and protected. Funding community health centers makes affordable, cost-effective, high-quality preventive and primary care services available to individuals regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay,” said Congressman G. K. Butterfield (NC-01).
“The American Rescue Plan funding will go toward COVID-19-related capital needs, constructing new facilities, renovating and expanding existing facilities to enhance response to pandemics, and purchasing new state of the art equipment.”
The funds are awarded to health centers that serve medically underserved and other vulnerable populations and communities, which are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other health conditions, according to the press release.