KENANSVILLE — Goshen Medical Center is one of 20 community-based organizations selected from 37 counties in North Carolina that were awarded with a Delta Dental Foundation Smiles for Kids grant for oral health care services and education. The grant will help improve oral hygiene in local children who are at or below 100% of the federal poverty guideline.
The funding for this initiative will cover materials, transportation, and staff expenses to provide dental screenings to 250 head start and school-age children of low socioeconomic status in Wayne and Duplin counties, according to Nicole Baez, a spokesperson for Delta Dental of North Carolina.
“Goshen Medical Center expects to see an increase in dental awareness and improved oral hygiene in the children screened,” said Baez.
She added that many of the children who are screened and need dental treatment, will follow up for dental care, and will also be less fearful in future interactions with a dentist.
The Smiles for Kids program not only seeks to educate families about the importance of preventative oral care, but to empower and support dental clinics and non-profits that provide dental services and education to underserved local residents.
“Tooth decay is the most common chronic childhood disease,” said Curt Ladig, president and CEO of Delta Dental of North Carolina. “It is our hope that this year’s grants will help provide more access to dental care and dental health education for children who may not otherwise have it.”
Since the program’s inception in 2010, DDF has invested more than half a million dollars and helped over 445 underserved families across the state.