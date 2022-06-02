FAISON — On Wednesday, May 25, Goshen Medical celebrated the expansion of their mobile units from 3 to 11 with the assistance of a grant from USDA Rural Development.
“Goshen Medical is a federally qualified health center, and they have always stood out in that space for being able to do what they do with sustainability to handle the demand,” said USDA Rural Development State Director, Reginald Speight. “They are far more impressive than anything you can read about them. They are doing an outstanding job from the administration down to the staff working in the clinics.”
Goshen first realized its need for mobile units following response to floods in Hurricane Matthew. “Our Beulaville location became a field hospital because people couldn’t get to the hospital,” said Beverly Cashwell, Clinical Quality and Compliance Coordinator.
The outpour of need caused Goshen to apply for grants to provide mobile care units. The mobile units are equipped with intake areas and separate patient rooms. Video interpreting services through Stratus allow for real-time translation in the patient rooms for hearing impaired and non-English speaking patients. Everything from the internal equipment to the generator powering the unit and the truck pulling it was included in the grant funding.
The first grant came for Direct Relief out of California. It funded the first three mobile units. The second grant came from USDA Rural Development. It funded the next eight units. In the time between the two grants, lessons learned from the first three units allowed for modifications to the next eight. Details such as textured flooring to avoid slip hazards and power generators mounted in the trucks were two of the modifications made based on those earlier experiences.
“We received close to 3/4 million dollars in grant funding to secure all eleven units,” said CEO Greg Bounds. “In disaster response (now), we are going to be on either side of various river valleys, so we won’t get cut off and not able to reach people in need of care.”
Goshen Medical Clinics now serve people in 13 different counties in North Carolina. The mobile units expand the deployability of that care. “The three Direct Relief units are along the coast,” Cashwell said, “and the other ones will be out in rural areas but stationed near our clinics.”
During COVID, the mobile units were deployed to provide COVID testing and vaccinations. “We were able to go as far as Durham to assist an elderly care facility needing COVID testing,” said COO Rhonda Barwick, “but we can roll out to any place the wheels can take us.” Nearly a half-million COVID tests were administered through the mobile units during COVID.
“We have outreach staff that come from Faison to drive the trucks and can serve in administration roles in the units thereafter,” Cashwell said. Clinical staff and practitioners are pulled in from the various Goshen Clinics depending on the needs of where the units are deployed. “We have an Outreach Coordinator, Carrie Lane, who coordinates all our efforts, but our staff are happy to serve in the community; they look forward to it,” Barwick said.
The mobile units are not just for emergencies. They can deploy to schools, church events, and other outreach opportunities as well. To request a unit for an outreach event in your area, contact Carrie Lane at 910-267-2044.