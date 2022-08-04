Rural Family Medicine Residency Program

Dr. Danny Pate (center) stands next to second-year residents Dr. Amy White Jones (left) and Dr. Jim Porquez (right).

 Goshen Medical | Patricia Davis

BEULAVILLE – The Rural Family Medicine Residency Program at Goshen Medical in Beulaville recently celebrated a new milestone as their first resident physicians completed a successful year in the program and the practice welcomed two more residents.

“This year we have picked up two more residents who will be further trained as rural family medicine providers,” said Patricia Davis, Goshen Medical Residency Coordinator.

