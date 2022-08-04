BEULAVILLE – The Rural Family Medicine Residency Program at Goshen Medical in Beulaville recently celebrated a new milestone as their first resident physicians completed a successful year in the program and the practice welcomed two more residents.
“This year we have picked up two more residents who will be further trained as rural family medicine providers,” said Patricia Davis, Goshen Medical Residency Coordinator.
The Rural Family Medicine Residency Program is a partnership between East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, Goshen Medical Center in Beulaville, and ECU Health — Duplin Hospital in Kenansville.
“About two, three years ago the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, and senator Brent Jackson got together with Goshen Medical and established a rural family medicine residency in Duplin County, with Goshen Medical being the office site and ECU Duplin Hospital being the hospital site to do an official family medicine residency with two residents each year,” said Dr. Danny Pate site director and provider with Goshen Medical.
Thanks to this partnership, recent graduates get hands-on medical experience working in rural settings. The three-year program also benefits the community as it provides more access to health care.
Dr. Pate, a Beulaville native who has been a family doctor in Duplin County for 37 years, shared that he is proud of that partnership and the opportunity to train physicians.
“That’s an opportunity for Duplin County to have some good resident physicians,” said Dr. Pate.
“Now obviously the impetus in the design of all this is thinking that if we could train family physicians in rural areas, hopefully, some will like to stay here and stay in rural areas, after they’re finished. That’s the driving point,” said Dr. Pate.
“One of our second-year residents already lives at River Landing. The other one bought a house between Beulaville and Richlands, so we know we are all excited about that.”
“We now have two new first-year residents,” he added.
During the first year, residents spend most of their time training in Greenville except for Thursday mornings when they come to Duplin. For the last two years, the residents are mainly in Duplin County. “Either here at our office doing clinic work or at the hospital during various rotations, like with the inpatient service with the emergency room, ...obstetrics with the ECU OB group here in the county. Things of that sort,” said Pate.
This month alone each resident worked 13 shifts at the emergency room.
“We are hoping that this type of residency will give positions a real feel for what it’s like to be a family physician in a rural setting. What clinical entities you see. How to take care of people in the outpatient office setting and a hospital setting. Family practice is a pretty broad spectrum, all the way from adult medicine to pediatrics to obstetrics and gynecology,” said Dr. Pate, adding that after completing the three years in the program, the residents will be able to sit for the family practice boards.
“Both years, last year and this year, we’ve been real fortunate to match medical students that we were really excited about getting. They’ve done great,” said Dr. Pate about doctors Amy White-Jones, and Jim Porquez, who are now second-year residents. “This month, our second-year residents are here in the clinic about three days a week.”
In July, Goshen Medical welcomed two new first-year residents, Dr. Kimberly Biichle and Dr. Emily White. Dr. Pate shared that the two resident positions were chosen out of a pool of approximately 900 applicants where 220 people were interviewed from late November through February.
The Rural Family Medicine Residency Program is a state-funded program. “With the funds supplied we built a whole teaching addition onto our Goshen Medical office here in Beulaville. We’ve got state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment,” said Dr. Pate. “We’re wired in with big screen TVs, and computers so we can take advantage of lectures or presentations being done in Greenville just like if we were there, and all that is supplied with money provided by the state.”
Dr. White-Jones shared that she chose the Rural Family Medicine Residency Program for its reputation among colleagues who want to become family physicians.
“I want to be able to be able to practice full spectrum family medicine, which includes obstetrics, pediatrics, hospital medicine, and the best way to do that is to practice in a rural environment,” said Dr. White-Jones.
“I can’t say enough that in the rural areas we just don’t have the same access to care as we have in larger cities. I think for me the biggest thing is that the residency program is providing access to care. It adds physicians in an area, in a neighborhood, in a community where there were not as many physicians,” said Dr. White-Jones. “I think the most important thing is to realize that the residency program while creating great physicians and while providing great training is also providing an incredible service to the community by increasing access to care for patients.”
“We see six patients in the morning for the first year, that’s the goal, and overall I see 13 to 14 patients a day in a full clinic day so if you consider I have three full days in clinic, that is a lot of people we are impacting per month,” she added. “To me, that is a really important piece of the residency program — how much access to care we provide.”
Dr. White-Jones shared that what had the most profound effect on her as a physician and as a person, was the relationship of Dr. Pate with his patients.
“Seeing that care manifested daily, how he knows the patient and knows their medications and their history ... I feel like I had a great opportunity to see what I feel primary care is in true action,” she said.
“The day-to-day what it truly looks like to be a family practice physician, which means you see the grandma and you see the son and the daughter and the neighbor and you see these people that you’ve known forever and you care for them and you know their family history. And that piece, is the relationship piece of family medicine that I think I have walked away with that so far has had the most profound effect on me and also has reiterated what I want to do, and what I want to be like. I really strive to be like that. I hope that in the future I can be just like a little piece of what doctor Pate is for his community.”