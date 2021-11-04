As part of a relocation plan that was several years in the making, the Wallace Public Works Department pulled up stakes and left their old facility at 311 E. Murphy Street last week. The move makes room for a new business that is now moving into that old location.
While the Public Works Department is now settling into its new home in the old National Guard Armory on Old Wilmington Road, Synergetic Service Corp., of Wilmington, is moving into the East Murphy Street location. It was an arrangement that worked well for both the town and for the company.
The company purchased the facility from the town for $150,000, after town officials went through the process of advertising the sale for upset bids. When no upset bids came, the sale was allowed to proceed.
The Armory site on Old Wilmington Road was given to the town several years ago, and plans had been in the works since then to move Public Works to the larger facility when a buyer was found for the old Public Works site.
Synergetic may be new to Wallace, but Wallace isn’t new to the company’s owners, Derek and Sumer Sandt.
Derek Sandt moved to Wallace from Wilmington when he married Sumer in 2016. Sumer is a life-long resident of Wallace. She has worked as a nurse at Vidant Duplin Hospital in Kenansville, and more recently as a Health Sciences teacher at Wallace Rose Hill High School. She’s also known for the furniture restoration work that she does in the family garage.
Derek founded Synergetic in 2002, in the wake of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“Synergetic is a construction and maintenance services company supporting the anti-terrorism force protection and commercial revenue control industries,” he explained. “Our core business is the installation and maintenance of the heavy duty, crash-rated gate and barrier products designed to prevent terrorists and thieves, and their vehicles, from breaking into sensitive Government and commercial facilities.”
Put simply, they build and maintain the barriers that can be seen outside of courthouses, banks and military installations around the country.
The new East Murphy Street location will be a place to keep equipment and materials, and to perform some office work. The impact on the surrounding neighborhood should be minimal, Sandt said. In fact, there will probably be less traffic going in and out of the facility than when it was used by the Public Works Department.
“We perform our work at our customers’ sites all across the continental U.S.” Sandt said. “Military bases, government agencies, data centers, financial institutions, sports arenas, power generation and petrochemical sites, courthouses, etc.”
The company, which employs about 12 people currently, will still maintain some presence in Wilmington, however operations and sales management will move to the new office and garage location in Wallace.
“We’ll use the property for parking space for vehicles and trailers when our crews are rotating out of the field and home from the road,” he said.
“A few staff members will move with us now; and because we are growing, there will be more employment opportunities in the future.”
The town was easy to work with, he said. One of the key changes that had to be made was the rezoning of the property from a residential zone to one designated for highway business.
“All of the representatives of the Town of Wallace have been genuinely welcoming,” Sandt said.
“We are now working with the Town’s Planning Office to navigate the implications of the new zoning designation; and we will be taking steps to bring the property into compliance with buffering and aesthetic requirements over the next several weeks and months.”