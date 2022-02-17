CHINQUAPIN — Governor Roy Cooper announced the appointment of Morgan Swinson as District Court Judge for Judicial District 4, on Feb. 9.
Swinson, a Chinquapin native, will fill retired Judge Sarah Seaton’s vacant seat, serving Duplin, Jones, Onslow and Sampson counties. Cooper said he is confident Swinson will serve the district with dedication and honor.
As the daughter of a teacher and local farmer, Swinson grew up understanding the value small business owners and the military bring to a community, also having an appreciation for educators and for giving back to the community.
Swinson graduated from East Duplin High School, earned her Bachelor of Arts at North Carolina State University and her Juris Doctor at North Carolina Central University School of Law before becoming a prosecutor for Onslow, Duplin, Sampson and Jones counties serving as an assistant district attorney in the fourth Judicial District.
For a decade, Swinson practiced real estate, family law, and criminal law, and served as an attorney advocate for the Guardian Ad Litem Program helping children in Duplin and Sampson counties. Swinson also served as an attorney for the Onslow County Department of Social Services.
She was a managing partner and attorney at Swinson & Atkinson, Attorneys at Law and a principal attorney at Morgan H. Swinson, Attorney at Law, P.A.
Swinson serves on the Duplin County Education Foundation, the Southern Bank Board of Trustees, the James Sprunt Board of Trustees and is a member of Beulaville Presbyterian Church. Swinson is the past president of the fifth District Bar and the current treasurer of the Duplin County Bar.