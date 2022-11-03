Governor Cooper honors excellence in workforce development

Al Searles, standing 3rd from left, is pictured with other recipients of the Private Sector Workforce Development awards.

 Contributed

WARSAW – Al Searles senior director of logistics and transportation with Smithfield Hog Production receives Bill Ragland Private Sector Award for Outstanding Achievement in Workforce Development. He was one of the nine recipients recognized during a ceremony held in Greensboro as part of the 35th annual NCWorks Partnership Conference. 

"These award winners have overcome adversity and inspired us with their determination to gain new career skills and expand opportunities for others," said Governor Cooper. "For North Carolina to be 'First in Talent' we must work to remove barriers to the great paying jobs being created in our state so that all people have opportunities for success." 