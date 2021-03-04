WALLACE — Despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s new executive order lifting restrictions on alcohol sales from 9 to 11 p.m., one local bar and grill owner says he does not expect to see a big change in his business.
In fact, Kevin Hager, owner of Mik’s in Wallace, said the financials at his popular eatery have remained pretty healthy for most of the pandemic.
“Honestly, my numbers didn’t change a whole lot,” Hager said on Friday, the first day of eased restrictions.
When bartenders had to make “last call” at 9 p.m., “my drinkers just came out at 7, rather than at 9,” he said.
“What they tried to accomplish completely backfired in my opinion,” Hager explained. “I’m glad we can open up a little later because it spreads the crowd out a little more.”
Drinking habits don’t change by executive order, Hager said. Most of his regular patrons just came earlier, and filled the small bar for a shorter period of time, due to the curfews that were sent down from Raleigh.
“I was worried that it would affect the numbers, but it really didn’t,” he said. “What it did do was make it more challenging man-power wise. Before this, you kind of had some trends, and it threw those trends out the window. It made staffing a lot more difficult.”
Before the curfews, Hager explained that they usually knew what nights would be busiest and could arrange their staffing accordingly. After the curfews were put in place, it was hard to judge what nights would be busy, and what nights would be slow. Weekends are still the busiest times at Mik’s, he said, but staffing during the week was like a roll of the dice.
“We would call people in, and if there wasn’t enough traffic for the wait staff to make any money, we would send somebody home,” he said.
Occasionally that strategy backfired, and a larger crowd would come in unexpectedly after wait staff had been sent home.
“On those nights, I was in there working with everyone else just to keep us covered,” he said.
Even though it won’t change his bottom line much, Hager said he is happy that the curfew has been eased.
“I think we’re safer spreading and out staying a little longer,” he said.
During the downtime, Mik’s did take advantage of the restaurant being closed to dine-in traffic when it normally would have been open. Hager said that having the building empty made it easier to plan for improvements like newly remodeled bathrooms and new flooring, which was recently completed.
The big question, for many Mik’s patrons, is when their popular Thursday night trivia game will be returning.
“It’s on the verge of coming back,” Hager said. “We’re really close.”
To increase properly spaced seating capacity, new tables have been installed outside of the restaurant. Vinyl enclosures have been ordered to keep the chill out, and a speaker system is planned for installation outside so diners who choose to be outside can still hear the questions from inside and play along.
Among other changes, the governor’s latest executive order lifts the curfew that had been in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and bars will be allowed to reopen at 30 percent capacity, which capacity capped at 250 people. Alcohol sales now have to stop at 11 p.m., rather than 9 p.m.
The state-wide mask mandate remains in effect, and capacity in retail and restaurant establishments remains at just 50 percent.
Though Mik’s may be thought of as a bar by many, only 25 percent of their sales come from alcohol, Hager said.
“We are definitely in the restaurant category,” he said. “I’m not even sure exactly what the mix is to be considered a bar, but we’re 75 percent food and that’s a lot higher than a bar.”