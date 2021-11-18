KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Services for the Aged is seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Duplin County. Nominations are due no later than Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award honors the true spirit of volunteerism by recognizing individuals, groups and businesses that make a significant contribution to their community through volunteer service.
Any person, group, or entity from the public, non-profit and private sector may be nominated for an award.
“Volunteers are special people... They have one goal in mind — to share compassion and concern for others asking nothing in return,” said Melisa Brown, Services for the Aged director.
According to Brown, each year up to 10 volunteers and one paid director of volunteers can be nominated per county for their outstanding contributions in the community. County recommendations are reviewed by the Commission and awards are given out.
The Governor’s Volunteer Service Award program was created by the Office of the Governor in 1979 to honor the state’s most dedicated volunteers.
One of the 10 volunteers nominated in each county is then selected for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service.
The Medallion Award is bestowed to the top 20-25 volunteers in the state. Recipients are nominated at the county level and reviewed by a statewide panel, who evaluates the nominations and determines the award recipients.
Persons who’d like to nominate a volunteer, may do so by filling out the nomination form online on the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service at www.volunteernc.org.
Those who complete the nomination online will not need to submit a paper application.
If you need to request a paper copy of the nomination form, call 910-296-2140 or email melisab@duplincountync.com. Persons submitting a paper copy nomination, must make sure the information is typed. Handwritten forms will not be accepted.
According to the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service website, eligible nominees are those who have been engaged in substantial volunteer activities in NC for at least 1 year. Students receiving course credits for their volunteer activities are not eligible unless the nomination is based on volunteer service that extends beyond the course requirements, in which case it must be clearly indicated in the nomination.
National Service volunteers must be nominated for service above and beyond that which is required of them in their national service program.
Who is NOT eligible: award recipients from within the past 10 years, nominations based upon court-mandated community service, nominations based upon serving as a loaned executive.
Family members may not nominate another family member for an award, self-nominations are not allowed, multi-member nominations must come from those external to the group.
For more information, call 910-296-2140.