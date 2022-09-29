Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging North Carolinians to pay close attention to the weather and take necessary precautions as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state.

“Hurricane Ian reminds us how unpredictable these storms can be and North Carolinians should be prepared when it reaches our state,” Governor Cooper said Thursday. “Heavy rains, up to seven inches in some areas, are likely to bring some flooding. Landslides are a threat in our mountains and there’s a chance of tornadoes statewide. Coastal flooding and gusty winds are likely as the storm passes through. This storm is still dangerous.”