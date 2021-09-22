KENANSVILLE - The first “Greek Day in the Park” will be Saturday, Sept. 25. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Kenan Park, NC 11 Highway in Kenansville. The rain date alternate is set for Oct. 2.
"This will be an exciting opportunity for you and your family to join us for a day of food, entertainment, and diverse competitive games," read the Duplin County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. announcement. "Free food will be available while it lasts."
Greek organizations will be performing and selling a variety of items.
"The Duplin County Alumnae Chapter invites you to come prepared: Don’t forget your cool sunglasses, a cool hat/cap, your comfortable lawn chair, insect repellent, wipes, etc. We will be outside for a fun day!! Bring your fraternity brothers, sorority sisters, family, and friends to enjoy an exciting day at the park."
For more information about the event, contact Jackial Swinson at 910-271-1524.