GREENEVERS — Rafael Villalobos and Antonia Sevilla of Greenevers, were two citizens who participated in the December Greenevers Town Board meeting, during public comment to address concerns about a noise complaint they recently received.

Villalobos stated that they do not play loud music and they did not understand why they received the complaint. Town Manager Emma Brinson explained that everyone in the area received a letter about the noise and that the complaint was not directed at any specific resident as no addresses were reported in the complaints.