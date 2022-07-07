GREENEVERS – The Town of Greenevers held a public hearing on Thursday, June 30 to address the proposed comprehensive plan developed with the help of City and Regional Planning students at UNC-Chapel Hill, town board officials, and feedback from residents, to help guide the Town of Greenevers’ growth and development. Four residents attended the hearing.
The proposed comprehensive plan was developed taking into consideration the town’s demographics, needs, goals, challenges, vision, community feedback, as well as, planning and development regulations requirements established by the state.
According to the data in the comprehensive plan, Greenevers has an aging population with 13-14% of residents living in poverty. The primary population made up of Black residents has seen a 12% decline in the last two decades, which according to the plan, could be partially attributed to the influx in the Hispanic population, which has more than doubled in the past decade. According to the plan’s data, Hispanics make up for 20% of the Greenevers population.
Some of the economic challenges described in the plan are few spaces for commercial use due to the town’s small size, and the lack of broadband internet, limiting residents ability to work remotely.
The plan identified a need for more affordable housing. Among the residents, initial feedback was that the town needs more businesses, and also the concern that the prevalence of poorly maintained homes and roads impacts property values.
The comprehensive plan outlined five main goals along with the strategies to bring the plan to fruition and presented a detailed map for zoning.
Emma Brinson, Greenevers Town Administrator, shared that they have received mixed feedback from residents.
“There are some that want to see growth come to the area and then there are some that kinda like things the way they are. They don’t want too many changes to occur,” said Brinson.
Among the public hearing participants’ concerns were the uses of mixed areas in the Land Use Map and preserving the town’s historical value.
“There are some areas that are currently listed as mixed-use, and those residents voiced concerns about areas that they reside in being mixed-use areas,” said Brinson. “They are concerned that big businesses will come into the area and they want to see it remain residential.”
Brinson added that they plan to revisit the Land Use Map to reduce the amount of the mixed-use area.
“They will help us better clarify what the zoning will be,” said Brinson.
“Also a resident felt that the historical value of the town wasn’t considered in the plan,” said Brinson. “In the plan, we have several goals that we are trying to achieve, but preserving some significant spots here in town, wasn’t one of the focuses of that plan. So there was a request to include that as one of the goals too.”
There will be a second public hearing on July 11 to present a revised comprehensive plan. Visit the townofgreenevers.com/planning-board for more information.