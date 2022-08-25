GREENEVERS — The Greenevers Town Board meeting for the month of August was called to order by Mayor Diane Brown.
The first topic of discussion was the town’s comprehensive plan updates and the request for its approval. Greenevers was among 10 small towns chosen to receive help bettering their communities through a plan created with the help of UNC Chapel Hill students, UNC adjunct professor Dick Hails and a planning committee.
Hails, who was in attendance, explained that there was a lot of feedback received at the July public hearing such as a request to leave more areas for residential use.
“We had good participation and attendance by the community, and we heard their requests,” said Hails, who explained the team changed their suggested land-use map to align with feedback received from the community.
Hail suggested that the committee come up with a few specific goals to start as soon as the plan was approved.
Earlier this year, the general assembly put together a regulatory format that was adopted and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in July. According to the format, a community with a population of less than 1,500 could request to add one year to the deadline to adopt the plan. He explained that this was mainly for towns that have not started or do not have the staff and funding to get help with the plan.
Resident and board member Martin Herring said he thinks the plan should not be approved right away because the planning board has not had enough discussion.
Hail responded that they had the plan can be adjusted after it is approved, and it is actually normal for a town to adjust its plan because the needs of the town change over time.
Four of the current planning committee members were in attendance including Herring, and the other three were ready to move forward with the approval.
Herring gave an update on behalf of the committee, explaining each member was given an assignment to bring back things they thought would be good for the town to be discussed during the Aug. 29 meeting.
“We think we have accomplished a lot. Even though there is some objection, we understand that, but we have a foundation and something to move and build on,” said Mayor Brown.
“It’s up to us as a community to grow. We don’t want to lose anything that we have already accomplished, so we need to go ahead and vote on this.
“And when the changes and ideas come up, we can amend it. This is not in stone. It’s something that can grow. This has been going on for a year, so we want to go ahead and move on and adopt this plan tonight,” Brown said.
Commissioner Vanessa Farrior made a motion to approve the plan and Commissioner Gregory Carr seconded it.
The board voted to adopt the comprehensive plan.
In new business, the parks and recreation department reported to the board that several events have been held in the community center and there were complaints about the stove not working properly.
After discussion, the board decided to price commercial stoves. No budget was set for the replacement.
Mayor Brown also mentioned that the building needed plumbing work done.
She explained that people are constantly having to put Drano in the kitchen sink, and several other issues have been mentioned.
The board also discussed board pay. Mayor Pro-Tem Timothy Murphy said he believed the town was stretched when it comes to the budget for a raise.
“We come out here to these two to three to three-and-a-half hour meetings; that’s a lot. Then we have the call meetings and they are just as long. It’s a lot,” said Commissioner Vanessa Farrior. “That was my complaint. Not being compensated fairly for the call meetings.
“I’m fine for the regular meetings, but the call meetings, $10, I mean I have many other things I need to do for $10,” Carr said.
The board tabled the discussion and decided to address it in the next meeting.