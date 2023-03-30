GREENEVERS — The Greenevers Town Board of Commissioners recently held their March meeting at the Greenevers Recreation Center. There seven people in attendance along with the Mayor and board members.

During public comment, Delia Stallings, representative for the Public Works Department along with Lavern Hargrove, Public Works Director spoke about needing funds for the department. They requested the town’s support to purchase playground equipment at the price of $12,000. The equipment they picked out is currently on sale until June 1. Commissioner Vanessa Farrior said she doesn’t see a problem giving them giving the funds, but it is up to the board.