GREENEVERS — The Greenevers Town Board of Commissioners recently held their March meeting at the Greenevers Recreation Center. There seven people in attendance along with the Mayor and board members.
During public comment, Delia Stallings, representative for the Public Works Department along with Lavern Hargrove, Public Works Director spoke about needing funds for the department. They requested the town’s support to purchase playground equipment at the price of $12,000. The equipment they picked out is currently on sale until June 1. Commissioner Vanessa Farrior said she doesn’t see a problem giving them giving the funds, but it is up to the board.
“I am a part of the parks and rec committee, and this is something that the town’s people have asked for and one of the swings is not safe. So that is definitely something we need to do something about to keep everyone safe,” said Commissioner Kimberly Hall.
Attorney Anna Herring suggested they apply for a Parks and Recreation (PAR) Trust Fund Grant from the state. She said a few towns in the area have received funding from it. The board decided to wait until after the department’s next fundraiser to see how much money is raised before making a decision on how much they are willing to help with.
Ivey Collins, a representative of McDavid Associates who has been working with the town on their Water AIA studies and wastewater project provided a project update.
The town has begun to look for pole holiday decorations with hopes of finding a sale by shopping early. Brinson supplied an ordering magazine for the board to look over. The old trimmings were faded and have been disposed. The allotted budget is going to be around $10,000.
A letter to the community was read by each commissioner. The letter will be sent out to all residents and will address reminders and requests, such as to not litter.
Commissioner Hall suggested adding information about two residents who often help members in the community get their trash to the dump since there are people who do not have transportation to get to the local dump. The board decided to reach out to those individuals before adding the information to the letter.
Updates were given about the town’s goal to upgrade the recreation center with a main focus on the kitchen and electrical outlets. Commissioner Hall said that the 30-inch stove is the best deal. She also mentioned that there are a lot of them on sale, and she gave her recommendation on which one they should get. The one she chose was self-cleaning and has an air fryer, conventional oven with a flat top. She believes it would be easier to use. The cost for the stove is normally $1,181 but is on sale for $829. The board approved the motion to purchase two of the stoves. The town has been reaching out to get bids for service for the electrical problems in the building, but had not received anything as of March 13.