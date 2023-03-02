GREENEVERS — Nine residents were in attendance at the Greenevers Town Commissioners February meeting. During public comment, four residents spoke about their wishes for the community building and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Some of the topics bought up were the stove not functioning, outlets not working, renters not having access to the entire building, and the chairs not being adequate for renting in the community building. Yenetzy Escobar spoke up as a member of the Parks and Rec team requesting information about funds raised that they did not believe they received.