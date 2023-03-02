GREENEVERS — Nine residents were in attendance at the Greenevers Town Commissioners February meeting. During public comment, four residents spoke about their wishes for the community building and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Some of the topics bought up were the stove not functioning, outlets not working, renters not having access to the entire building, and the chairs not being adequate for renting in the community building. Yenetzy Escobar spoke up as a member of the Parks and Rec team requesting information about funds raised that they did not believe they received.
“We just want to better the playground for our children because right now we are going to other towns just so our children can play, and that shouldn’t happen…Our kids are playing sports at other rec centers. What is going on? We shouldn’t have to pay other towns to put our children into programs. They should be staying home,” said Escobar. “It might be something small to focus on, but it’s a lot for our children, and our children are our future,”
Lavern Hargrove, Parks and Recreation Director, raised more questions about where the funds were, and she also made a request for funding to upgrade the park.
“We should have much more in our treasury, but we don’t. According to this (documents) we got a grant in 2009. When Jackie Swinson was our Mayor we had a big fundraiser, and we raised a lot of money, but then that is not in our treasury either,” Hargrove said.
Emma Brinson, Town Administrator and Clerk explained that the funds raised were meant to go toward opening a health and wellness center, but the center was never built.
“That grant money was a grant that several years ago was worked on to get a slide fixed outside, and it was a 50/50 match so it has been expended... it’s accounted for but because it was supposed to be for a health and wellness center, not for parks and rec,” Brinson explained.
Brinson said she would research the records to see if those funds have been spent or where the funds are if they have not been spent.
Commissioner Kimberly Hall suggested the board setup a call meeting after they figure out more information about the funds so that the Parks and Rec team can get an answer about the funds and purchasing new playground equipment while it is on sale. The board voted to meet with them on a scheduled date soon to be decided.
One resident complained about the water bill and the high increase she saw on her last bill. She stated that her water bill is usually no more than $50 or $60, but the bill jumped to over $90. The board decided to look into it further and also have the meter re-read.
The board discussed the USDA coming to clear out some of the dams in order to reduce a beaver problem. Three beaver dams were cleared in the community per the request of the Department of Transportation (DOT), according to Brinson.
During the meeting the board also approved a contract with Holland Construction Company out of Chinquapin to work on three older homes in the community that needed to be reconstructed due to excessive damage. The project is being funded by the CBDG project grant, and the work is expected to start within the next 6-8 weeks. There is one other home that will be rehabilitated, and that bidding process will start in the near future.