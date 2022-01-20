The Town of Greenevers held its monthly town board meeting on Monday, Jan. 10 at the Greenevers Community Center located at 494 Clinic Circle Drive. Meetings are temporarily being held at the community center. There were four community participants at the meeting.
At the meeting, there was a special presentation given by students and staff of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill city planning course. This master-level course allows students to do hands-on city planning work through real-life situations, by working in collaboration with their professors and professional city planners and partnering with towns across North Carolina.
Greenevers and Faison are two of the 10 towns chosen across the state. An initial introduction and community interest meeting was held in November. Although only eight residents attended, the feedback was consistent across the board according to Mira Singhal, with the UNC-Chapel Hill city planning students. The main concerns presented were unavailability of broadband internet, water and sewer services at risk of regulatory action, housing stock is aging and in poor condition, concerns over lack of trash removal, and the desire to bring more young people to Greenevers or to have them stay or move back after college so that the town may grow and flourish.
“I think the statutes say that if you have a zoning ordinance then you have to have a plan. We are trying to help them have a good one, or to have one at, all to those towns that do not currently have a plan in place,” said Dick Hails, adjunct professor at UNC-Chapel Hill.
From that feedback along with surveys submitted from residents, the UNC-Chapel Hill city planning student team presented a comprehensive plan for the town. After discussion at the town hall meeting, it was decided that a planning board would be put together with local residents.
The main goals the planning board will focus on are bringing convenient access to high-speed internet and other amenities, making sure residents feel safe, to secure affordable and safe drinking water and sewer services, to beautify Greenevers, and to ensure housing will be affordable and comfortable. The town is currently seeking planning board members. Anyone interested in being on the board can call the town. Official are accepting sign-ups until Friday, Jan. 21.
Other items of discussion:
Rick Adams of Thomas, Scott, and Adams & Co., P.A. conducted the town’s audit and reviewed his results via phone during the meeting. The town’s total general fund revenue was $334,456. The general fund expenditures were $169,744, leaving a net change of $164,712 for 2021. The tax collection rate was 95% compared to the 96.81% state average. Top expenditures for the year were general government at 60%, public safety at 20%, cultural and recreation at 13%, and transportation at 7%. The board plans to meet with the audit team on further actions needed.
Town officials discussed the need for valve and well repairs. When it comes to the well, a check valve and gate valve need to be completely replaced.
“It’s corroded, outdated, and needs to be replaced,” said Mayor Diane Brown. The estimated cost to replace the valves is $7,613. The estimated cost for the town to completely replace the sewer system would be $89,000. The discussion was tabled pending additional quotes that were requested for repair work. Three quotes were submitted to the town for well #2 located off Highway NC 11 which is in need of immediate repair. The decision to hire AC Shultes, who has previously done work for the town, passed by unanimous vote.
A town board training session will take place Feb. 2 through Feb. 5 in Supply, N.C. During the training, participants will further their skill in financial-related duties such as financing and budgeting.
Community complaints in regards to high water bill costs, residents not keeping their yards clear of trash and debris, and roaming animals traveling from yard to yard were also addressed during the meeting. The board voted to send out letters to all residents about the issues discussed before taking further action.
The Town of Greenevers holds their town hall meetings the second Monday of every month at 7 p.m. For more information, call 910-289-3078.