The Greenevers Town Board recently held its monthly meeting at the Greenevers Community Center located at 494 Clinic Circle Drive. Meetings are temporarily being held at the community center.
Dick Hails, an adjunct professor from Chapel Hill was in attendance to give an update on the town’s comprehensive plan. Greenevers is one of nine North Carolina small towns chosen to receive support from UNC-Chapel Hill to create a plan to help better and grow the town. A PowerPoint presentation was reviewed during the meeting.
Since January, the UNC team has been working on a Future Land Use Map that can help the town identify areas they would want to grow. Hails presented the first draft, showing potential action steps they can take based on a study done by the team, and community feedback.
The action steps included: who should lead the project, potential outcomes of the actions, measures of progress, next steps, potential partners, and potential funding for the projects. The goals they laid out included:
1. All Greenevers residents will have convenient access to basic amenities such as high-speed internet, grocery stores, ATMs, recreational facilities, and a post office.
2. In Greenevers, all residents will feel safe and secure.
3. In Greenevers, all residents will have access to safe, reliable, and affordable drinking water, sewerage, and other municipal services.
4. Homes in Greenevers will be plentiful, affordable, and comfortable.
5. Greenevers will be a model of small-town community cooperation and civic engagement.
Nicholas Jeffers, a resident in attendance, was one of the first to join the comprehensive planning committee. Jeffers along with other members of his family and other community members will help with the implementation of the plan. Even though he is one of the youngest on the committee, he felt that he had a lot to offer.
“I’m a resident, and I want to see some improvements, and I can offer some things and ideas to help,” said Jeffers.
The next steps are to get a final draft together, present it to the board, and hold an open house for the public. Hails stated that they are hoping to be done by July 1.
There was a water infrastructure project update from Floyd Adams with Adams Company. He is going to be submitting applications for grants to help with the water infrastructure. He requested two resolutions that would give the mayor the approval to sign off on the grant applications. If they receive the grant they want, then everything would be covered 100%.
If they do not receive that grant the second grant would still help cover but would instead be a grant loan requiring the town to put money into the pot.
The four areas they plan to improve with the grant money include the following: extended water lines, update and/or fix generators at the well sites, get an automatic meter reading system, and become interconnected with the Duplin County Water Systems, the later would be used for emergency backup so they can get water if needed. The board approved this spending plan unanimously.
Mayor Diane Brown spoke about the town’s ongoing struggle to get people to pay their water bills. The town has had a long-time problem with people not paying their water bills while residents complain about how high the bills are compared to other towns nearby.
“Are people getting it (water) from somewhere else? I mean, what’s going on here? Should we put a lock on the meters that are behind? I don’t know what needs to be done, but a decision needs to be made tonight,” stated Mayor Brown.
The board voted unanimously to start a lock system to lock up water meters once a resident gets behind on their water bill after it reaches a specific dollar amount. Town Clerk Emma Brinson was assigned the task to create a letter explaining the change that would be sent out to all homes in Greenevers.
The board also discussed a resident’s issue with a leak that happened recently. Due to the nature of the leak, there was no policy in place to address the issue and request for an adjustment on her bill.
The current policy addresses customers who are not on a sewer system, so if a leak is not going into a sewer there wouldn’t be an adjustment based on the current plan.
The board voted to create a new leak adjustment policy so that they would not run into the same issue later down the line.
Commissioner Kimberly Hall gave updates on the recreation department. She stated that they want to repair the softball field so that next year there can be a T-ball and softball league along with having seating available. The recreation department team believes that they can start bringing in money to the town if they had a better field.
Hall suggested they hold a 5k walk/run fundraiser on Oct. 1. Half of the proceeds would be given to Sarah’s Refuge in conjunction with Domestic Violence Month.
Resident Audrey Bryant had many questions during the meeting and requested last month’s meeting minutes. She also spoke about how she believed the town needed to do a better job at informing the residents of the town. Other residents in attendance agreed with her thoughts.
Jeffers volunteered to pass out flyers to the community to make sure they were informed about town hall meetings and all of the projects the town is working on.
Mayor Brown told Jeffers if he would like to do that she would be more than happy to have help spreading the word, but she did not believe that it would make a difference because the town hall meetings had been the same day, time, and location for many years, and they always put an announcement in the media and on the website.
She also mentioned that the town is moving to a new automated notification system that would send mass pre-recorded messages to all registered residents to give information through the phone.