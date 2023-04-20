GREENEVERS — One of the topics addressed during the Greenevers Town Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, April 10, was the need for a police officer as they are currently without one.
Mayor Diane Brown shared that she met with Sheriff Stratton Stokes to ask for assistance. She also shared that there was a person interested, but before he can start, he has to get certain Duplin County certifications.
In other business:
Members from the Parks and Recreation Board presented an update of the funds that have been collected for the playground renovations. Currently they have $7,039.52, but are still short almost $5,000 on their goal to raise $12,000 for the new playground set.
Mayor Brown announced that they have a donor who wants to help upgrade the park. Mayor Brown did not release the total amount or the name of the donor but said it was in progress, and she would keep everyone up to date.
One community member spoke on the behalf of residents who are interested in doing a game night for the local children. Commissioner Kimberly Farrior shared that the Parks and Recreation Board has decided to support the event. The game night will be on April 29 from noon to 6 p.m.
“We plan to have kickball, dodgeball, face painting, tug-a-war, sack racing, and more. We will also have food like hot dogs,” Tyronjala Henry explained.
The town plans to renovate the fire department. Town Administrator Emma Brinson stated that she has not received any additional applications. Mayor Brown, shared that she doesn’t believe enough contractors are familiar with the project. Commissioner Farrior asked how the project was advertised. Brinson explained that it was on the town website, posted at the town hall, placed in local newspapers and posted on a statewide contractor site.
Next up on the agenda was a discussion about the new stoves being installed in the community building, and Brinson explained the installation charges.
When a discussion about outdoor lighting was bought up, Commissioner Hall mentioned lights are needed around the walking path. They also discussed new lights needed around the softball field and parking lot. Brinson brought up that too much lighting may cause a false sense of safety. She further explained that having the parks and walking trail lit up all night might make people feel like they could be in the park after dark even though the park is closed sunset to sunrise.
Mayor Brown explained to the board that ditch clean out was needed for the town. She has been in discussion with a contractor out of Jacksonville, N.C., who gave the town advice to help them complete the project in the most efficient way. She plans to have him come talk to the board about it.
