KENANSVILLE — “The Omicron variant is in Duplin County,” said Tracey Simmons-Kornegay, Health Department Director.
While the exact number of Omicron variant cases in Duplin is unknown. People are highly encouraged to practice the 3Ws: Wear a mask, Wash your hands and Watch your distance.
“If you have not received a COVID vaccine, then please consider. If it is time for you to receive your booster dose, then please consider,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “The county’s positivity rate is higher than we have seen through the COVID-19 pandemic.”
As of Sunday, Jan. 9, the CDC shows Duplin County’s 7-day metric with a 36.09% positivity rate, 542 cases, and 43% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. Additionally, Duplin shows 16 new hospital admissions as of the 7-day metric period ending on Jan. 6.
If you or someone in your family has COVID-19 symptoms, isolate and contact your doctor. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is an emergency. Most counties have been overwhelmed with the influx of patients, including those seeking testing.
“We provide COVID testing every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., at the Health Department,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
The Health Department provides PCR testing only, and there is no appointment needed. She added that the event is primarily drive-thru but due to inclement weather, testing might be moved indoors.
“At this time DCHD does not have any home test kits,” said Simmons-Kornegay. “The general population can order them directly from the state. When we get some then we will share that information with the general public.”
As flu is on the rise this year, Simmons-Kornegay shared that the Health Department has also seen cases of “Flurona,” a mix of flu and COVID.
Duplin residents can receive a flu shot any day of the week at the Health Department or can schedule a flu shot at their local pharmacy.
The following is a list of upcoming vaccination clinics:
On Thursday, Jan. 13, 5-8 p.m., a Moderna vaccine clinic will take place at Faison United Methodist Church located at 404 SW Center St., in Faison. The clinic is for anyone 18 years and older.
Every Wednesday and Friday the Health Department provides Moderna vaccine clinics from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., for anyone 18 years and older. The vaccines include first and second doses and boosters.
On Jan. 20, 3-7 p.m., a Pfizer vaccine clinic will take place at the Health Department, for anyone 5 years and older. The vaccines include first and second doses and boosters.
On Jan. 25, 4-7 p.m., a Pfizer vaccine clinic will take place at the Health Department, for anyone 5 years and older. The vaccines include first and second doses and boosters.
It is important to take note that the newest guidance from the CDC recommends vaccine booster doses at 5 months after completing the first series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.
Simmons-Kornegay reported that as of Dec. 31, 2021 the NC DHHS $100 cash incentives for first vaccine dose is no longer offered.
For the most up to date guidance from the CDC, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html