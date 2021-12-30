KENANSVILLE — The Duplin County Health Department was recently awarded a grant for $16,900 from the Homeland Security Grant Program.
The grant will fund the availability of a second regional shelter support trailer that can be deployed to general population shelters in the event of a disaster, according to Tracey S. Kornegay, Duplin County Health Department director.
The trailer will contain equipment to support the opening of a shelter, including medical cots with rolling cart storage, oxygen regulators, oxygen cylinder carts and shelter carts to move supplies.
Duplin County has no storage facilities dedicated to housing emergency supplies for shelters. One trailer will serve two of the county’s shelters.
“The trailers can be deployed to surrounding areas within the Domestic Preparedness Region 2 if not in use locally,” said Kornegay as she presented the federal award to the Board of County Commissioners for approval.
The Health Department applied for the 2021 Shelf Project through the Eastern Branch of the North Carolina Emergency Management, last year.
The federal award, dated Oct. 1, 2021, was unanimously approved during the Dec. 6, Board meeting on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department.