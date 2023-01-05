Mount Olive town hall meeting

Concerned citizens overflowed the Mount Olive town hall meeting area during the December meeting.

 Rebecca J. Whitman

MOUNT OLIVE — Differing ideas of progress came to a head at the town hall in Mount Olive this December. Every seat and square inch of standing room was filled and overflowed into the lobby for the duration of most of the meeting.

Disgruntled citizens complained about noise coming from Ryan Roberts’ R&R Brewing in downtown Mount Olive. They said they are having to schedule to be out of town on the weekends because they can’t even hear their own televisions in their homes above the live bands that play at the brewery. They claimed that Roberts seems to be above the law, and they asked the town to enforce its noise ordinance giving specific decibel limits for times of night.