MAGNOLIA -- Heavy smoke originating from a prescribed fire led authorities to shut down U.S. Highway 117 South from Sheffield road near Magnolia, to Brooks Quinn road near Rose Hill on Jan. 10 after multiple Duplin County agencies responded to control a traffic hazard involving several vehicle accidents which began at approximately 5:30 a.m. that morning.
"The smoke in the area is originating from a legal, prescribed fire on private property that occurred over the weekend and continues to burn. Work is being performed to mitigate the issues. No structures are involved or threatened by the fire," said Duplin County Emergency Management officials.
Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School dismissed students at 10 a.m. on Tuesday due to smoke entering the school buildings and operated on a 3-hour delay on Wednesday, Jan.11 to ensure the air quality in the school was safe for students and staff to return.
According to DCEM officials, weather conditions such as low relative humidity and light winds caused the issuing smoke to remain in the area. Stronger winds throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning have allowed smoke in the area disperse and improved visibility.
Officials reopened Highway 117 S on Wednesday morning after assessing there is no longer a threat to hinder travel.
People traveling Highway 117 South are urged to use caution and avoid the area if at all possible as there is potential for smoke to linger in the area over the next several days.