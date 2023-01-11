MAGNOLIA -- Heavy smoke originating from a prescribed fire led authorities to shut down U.S. Highway 117 South from Sheffield road near Magnolia, to Brooks Quinn road near Rose Hill on Jan. 10 after multiple Duplin County agencies responded to control a traffic hazard involving several vehicle accidents which began at approximately 5:30 a.m. that morning.

"The smoke in the area is originating from a legal, prescribed fire on private property that occurred over the weekend and continues to burn. Work is being performed to mitigate the issues. No structures are involved or threatened by the fire," said Duplin County Emergency Management officials.

