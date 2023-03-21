WARSAW-- For more than 13 years since arriving at James Kenan High School, Principal Michael Holton has been on a mission -- to track all of JKHS' yearbooks -- the oldest dating back to 1958.
"I've always had a full collection in my office at all the schools I was principal of before coming to JK and I wanted to do the same here at JK," said Holton.
Tracking back 65 years of JKHS yearbooks was not an easy feat, but with perseverance and patience, their collection is now almost complete.
"After about three years, I was missing 19 or 20 books," said Holton. "We kept spreading the word through social media and word of mouth and ... surely, they have continued to trickle in. At the start of this school year, we were still missing six books. During this past semester, we located three of those and now have all but three years."
According to Holton they are missing the yearbooks for 1966, 1982, and 1983.
"I really thought we would never be able to recover them all, but now that we are so close, I figured I'd try everything possible to see if we accomplish our goal," he added.
Over the years, the JKHS yearbook collection has allowed former students to make valuable connections with the school's history.
Do you have an JKHS yearbook from '66, '82 or '83 that you'd like to share with the school? If so, email Holton at Mholton@duplinschools.net