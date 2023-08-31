WALLACE-- Growth and change are nothing new to the Eastern North Carolina landscape. The region and state overall have seen a boom in population, and with those come developments in real estate and infrastructure (and traffic, too). Duplin County is experiencing such shifts, as well. One of the most notable changes currently underway is Henderson Field Airport’s planned expansion and name change. The new name will be Wallace-Pender Airport, and there will be considerable changes to the size of the actual airport as well.

“The name Henderson Field was established by Wallace native and U.S. Congressman David Henderson,” said Gage King, Town of Wallace airport manager. “He and a few others were instrumental in developing the original airport in the early 1960s. The original purpose of development was economically focused, as the original purpose of the airport was to give JP Stevens plant access to the town by airplane.”

  