KENANSVILLE – Duplin County is one of 69 counties across North Carolina set for a high-speed internet access expansion thanks to grant funding through the 2022 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant Program.
FOCUS Broadband, formerly Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative, was awarded $3.8 million in grant funding to expand broadband infrastructure in rural areas of Duplin County and service 948 homes in the communities of Chinquapin, Cypress Creek and Beulaville.
“We are thankful for the support from Duplin County leadership, residents, businesses and community leaders,” said Keith Holden, FOCUS Broadband CEO in the official announcement. “This grant will make it possible for us to serve residents and businesses in Duplin County who are in desperate need of reliable internet.”
The GREAT Grant program was created as a way for internet service providers and cooperatives to seek and compete for funding to aid in lowering financial barriers that prevent high-speed internet service expansion and help closing the digital divide by bringing equitable access to everyone.
Through GREAT grant funds received in 2020, FOCUS Broadband has been working to deploy fiber in areas outside of Rose Hill and plans to offer service to customers there within the next few weeks. FOCUS Broadband has won more than $6 million in grant funding to serve over 2,000 addresses in rural Duplin County.
According to FOCUS Broadband, the company will provide $535,577 in matching funds and Duplin County Government agreed to provide $150,000 in matching funds to complete the project.
“This is wonderful news for the people of Duplin County,” commented Davis Brinson, County Manager for Duplin County. “Duplin County Commissioners are proud to contribute to this project to bring fast, reliable internet from a trusted provider to our residents.”
High-speed internet service will enable access to a minimum of 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) downloads and 20 Mbps uploads, scalable to 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload on or before Dec. 31, 2026.
Additionally, according to an announcement by Gov. Roy Cooper, participating internet service providers are required to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which provides eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service or provide access to a comparable low-cost program.
FOCUS Broadband officials said they are awaiting details as to when the 2022 grant funds will be made available to begin work on expanding high-speed internet to Duplin County. To learn more about the progress of the grant project, visit www.fasterduplin.com.