High-Speed Internet

 Metro Newspaper Service

KENANSVILLE – Duplin County is one of 69 counties across North Carolina set for a high-speed internet access expansion thanks to grant funding through the 2022 Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) Grant Program.

FOCUS Broadband, formerly Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative, was awarded $3.8 million in grant funding to expand broadband infrastructure in rural areas of Duplin County and service 948 homes in the communities of Chinquapin, Cypress Creek and Beulaville.

Ena Sellers may be reached at esellers@apgenc.com