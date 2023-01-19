...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
4 to 7 ft expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Cape Lookout to Surf City.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
High speed internet now available to more than 480 homes, businesses in Duplin County
Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 480 homes and small businesses in Duplin County.
“I am thrilled to see this expansion of broadband services in Duplin County to close the digital divide,” said U.S. Rep. Gregory Murphy.
Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Duplin is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction.
“Charter’s RDOF expansion across many unserved areas of North Carolina will bring connectivity to thousands of families that need it, including in Duplin County,” said state Sen. Brent Jackson. “Now, more students, workers, and patients will be able to access a high-speed connection at home – a critical service that was underscored over the last two years.”
Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 Gbps, is now available throughout the buildout area.
“Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Duplin County," said Jonathan Holt, Vice President of Construction at Spectrum. "We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”