Rosy Pulido, Abril Eriza and Barbara Kornegay

Rosy Pulido, center, and her daughter, Abril Eriza, right, who operate Four Seasons Alterations in Mount Olive, N.C., receive a reimbursement check from Barbara Kornegay, Secretary for the Mount Olive Community Development Corporation.

 Mount Olive Community Development Corporation

MOUNT OLIVE — When COVID-19 required businesses to shut down or reinvent themselves for safety precautions, Mount Olive Center Street businesses became innovators.

Aware of how costly these type of expenses could be for a small business, the Duke Energy Foundation, created the Hometown Revitalization Project and awarded a $25,000 grant to the Mount Olive Community Development Corporation (MOCDC) to assist downtown businesses with reimbursement for their COVID expenses.