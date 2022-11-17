...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. Seas 3 to 6 feet expected.
* WHERE...The coastal waters from Oregon Inlet to Surf City, and
the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon Inlet.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Rosy Pulido, center, and her daughter, Abril Eriza, right, who operate Four Seasons Alterations in Mount Olive, N.C., receive a reimbursement check from Barbara Kornegay, Secretary for the Mount Olive Community Development Corporation.
MOUNT OLIVE — When COVID-19 required businesses to shut down or reinvent themselves for safety precautions, Mount Olive Center Street businesses became innovators.
Aware of how costly these type of expenses could be for a small business, the Duke Energy Foundation, created the Hometown Revitalization Project and awarded a $25,000 grant to the Mount Olive Community Development Corporation (MOCDC) to assist downtown businesses with reimbursement for their COVID expenses.
According to Barbara Kornegay, MOCDC secretary, the MOCDC developed an application for Center Street business owners to complete, including receipts for their work.
The following Mount Olive businesses were recipients of Hometown Revitalization mini grants:
Rosy Pulido and her daughter, Abril Eriza, who operate Four Seasons Alterations, modified their service windows adding glass shields.
Debbie Jordan, owner of Debbie’s hairstyling was reimbursed for completing beautification projects in the interior of her business, including painting the walls and ceiling. She will use the reimbursement check to paint the front exterior of the business.
Ficken Blackwelder Insurance and Realty, a company started in 1917, purchased specialized office cleaning and sanitizing products which qualified them for a reimbursement check from Duke Energy Foundation.
Perry Carlton, owner of Kan-Seek Services, modified the physical office space, replaced boarding and painted the exterior of the business. These improvements, which are allowed by the Duke Energy Foundation guidelines, enhanced the appearance of the building and improved their tax preparation and fire extinguisher operations.
Patricia Hill of Hilltop Insurance Services received a check to reimburse her costs to set up a home office when she was forced to work from home.
Julie Beck, President of the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, made long needed repairs to the over 100-year-old building at 123 N Center Street. A construction company was hired to repair and update the front of the building. In addition, the Chamber re-organized their reverse raffle fundraiser as a drive-through event in cooperation with the local town brewery. And to improve their communication and marketing of membership services and events, they hired a media company to build a new website. A portion of these costs was reimbursed.
Josh Wiggins and Jeffrey Deal started Pool Dash, their business next to a vacant lot, which they have developed into an outdoor patio that functions as a relaxation place for customers and visitors. They added a flowing water feature, planters and tables and chairs to the outdoor setting.
Parker Drug Company, revamped their service space, creating a special seating area where customers could sit a safe distance from each other. They re-routed the computer system, phone lines and cash register, and had to purchase a new refrigerator for the insulin and vaccine medications. They also installed new floors and counters that were easier to sanitize.
Sylvie Thrift Store and Auction Liquidators created outdoor seating and a plexiglass customer service stall.
Jaccius Claimond, owner of God’s Grace Convenience Store, created outdoor seating for his customers, and installed a Plexiglas customer service area.
R and R Brewing, owned and operated by Ryan Roberts, had to close his business due to the pandemic. They converted their single-can canning equipment to market their brew more efficiently. They also improved their outside venue with picnic tables and games. While the canning conversion was very costly, it was a good business decision allowing Roberts to sell his brew to grocers and other retailers.
For Garris Funeral Home, a 93-year-old family business, continuing to do business was difficult during the pandemic. The family renovated the interior of their main building and purchased new furniture for the reception area to make it safer for their customers. They upgraded electrical panels and improved the exterior of their buildings. While all these improvements were not covered by the Duke Energy Mini Grant, the family was appreciative of the amount they received.
ACIA Care Thrift Shop, a secondhand shop started by area churches in action in Mount Olive was closed from March to May of 2020, but they were able to re-open with limited hours and resources. Their main expenses were for masks, gloves, sanitizers and cleaning services.