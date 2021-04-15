KENANSVILLE — Post 9/11 military spouses and caregivers seeking to further their education, may apply for the 2021 Fall semester scholarships awarded by the Hope For The Warriors® Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarship program through April 30.
“This is one of the very first programs, and it’s deeply rooted in the history of our organization,” said Kristy Schwartz, Hope For The Warriors® MSCS program lead. “Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 157 scholarships totaling $439,707.”
The available scholarships are divided into five categories, with awards starting at $1,500 for those pursuing an associate degree or certification, $2,000 for spouses of the fallen or those pursuing a bachelor’s degree, and $2,500 for applicants seeking a graduate or postgraduate education and for Master of Social Work students.
“It is usually more than just those five,” said Schwartz as she explained that they give out all the funding that is left in the budget after awarding the scholarships. “Based on the funding we will give out whatever is in on our budget.”
The biannual scholarship can be applied toward higher education at a U.S. accredited university, college or trade school. The scholarship program benefits spouses of combat-wounded veterans with 100% permanent disability and spouses of service members who were killed in action or who died due to wounds sustained in combat-related incidents.
Schwartz shared that last year, more than 1,300 spouses reached out, but not all met the eligibility requirements. However, the coordinators were still able to provide resources.
“We don’t turn people away and always try to refer them and do our best to create an umbrella to help the community the best we can,” said Schwartz. “The coordinators might find additional support for other opportunities. We try to connect them well beyond the intake process.”
Duplin County residents interested in the scholarships may apply through the Hope for The Warriors website www.hopeforthewarriors.org, where they will be screened for eligibility.
“There is an essay that they get graded on,” said Schwartz, as she explained the selection process which is based on a score given by a panel of 12 volunteers who grade them anonymously. “They get a code to grade the essay and then the grades are sent back to the committee to select the winner.”
People interested in volunteering opportunities to support the Hope For The Warriors® MSCS program may contact scholarship@hopeforthewarriors.org.
Editor’s note: According to a Hope For The Warriors press release, the program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity, and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families. Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family, and hope for post-9/11 veterans, service members, and military families.