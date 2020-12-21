The story is told that on December 24, 1914, about 100,000 British, Belgian, and French soldiers ceased their firing, stepped out of their trenches, and spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day living in peace with their German enemies along the Western front. This celebrated tale of hope in humanity was called the “Christmas Truce.” While the validity of this story has never been in question, the details of that day are. The truth of what happens changes from generation to generation. Nevertheless, regardless of the salient details, the miracle of peace 106 years ago speaks volumes today.
There on the terrain of battle, human beings who were engulfed with the idea of killing each other had a moment of clarity, a moment of lucidity, a moment in which they embraced the actuality of their humanity. Graham Williams of the 5th London Rifle Brigade in a New York Times article recounts how the truce began with the impromptu singing of “Adeste Fidelis” — “O Come All Ye Faithful.” The next morning, shouts of “Merry Christmas” filled the air as Germans held signs saying, “you no shoot, we no shoot.” They cautiously exchanged gifts of cigarettes, food, buttons, and hats. Lastly, it gave each side time to bury their dead, who for weeks laid on no man’s land — the land between trenches. Sadly, this was only a truce, not an act of peace. Some accounts suggest it was later in the evening; others, the next day, and some say it was after New Year’s they picked up their weapons and continued fighting.
In some ways, 2020 can be defined as a war. For nearly a year we’ve fought several battles on numerous fronts that have left us all bereft and exhausted. The novel coronavirus, police brutality — which led to the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, and countless others. We felt the resurgence of old-world racism with new world faces. The insufficiency of governmental assistance and the irregular residuals of a sketchy economy. Lest I forget, an unprecedented presidential election. To sum it up it’s been a difficult year!
While we collectively deal with issues of local and national concern, some individuals suffer in silence, persons whose mental capacity and emotional instability mute their cries for help. There are people who in addition to what was happening around us were suffering from grief, loneliness, depression, and suicide. And the truth is the holidays do not make things any easier. Their issues are often compounded and make it more difficult to cope with the totality of mental and emotional stress.
While Christmas for most people is a time of joy, peace, and celebration; there are those who struggle with suicidality — the serious thought of taking one’s own life. While I do not advocate for or against suicide; I sympathize with people who amid personal angst, struggling to breathe, overcome, and to find self-worth. All of these things weigh heavily on our minds, causing us to live with bated breath as we face each new day.
To say the least, we need a Christmas truce — a break from the everyday struggles of life. Much of what we’ve endured collectively has been the result of fascism, classism, and the inconvenience of our humanity. Paul Lawrence Dunbar said it best: “A crust of bread and a corner to sleep in, A minute to smile and an hour to weep in, A pint of joy to a peck of trouble, and never a laugh but the moans come double; And that is life!”
Never again should we allow ourselves to be so engrossed with the world problems, we forget about our neighbor. One thing is for certain: COVID-19 has taught us to be concerned for one another. If for no other reason than ensuring we don’t infect each other. Still, the ever-present realities of our inhumanity toward each other should prompt us to seek a fortuitous kind of hope. Hope that is resilient in times of personal struggle and inspirational in moments of national catastrophe. If ever before we needed a reminder of hope in humanity it is now. Christmas not only reminds us of hope as revealed in Christ, but Christmas is also a season of advent — a time of expectancy, renewal, and new beginnings.
Though our cultural ideologies, and acceptably deemed practices placed us on opposite sides of the trench. Our inability to see and recognize a collective self-worth continuously widens the spaces between us. More than ever, we need a break from the business of being busy and recognize the Godly worth in our neighbor.
Our greatest chances to achieve hope in humanity is found in our willingness to lessen the space of indifference and intolerance and cross the trenches that divide us. Too often on the field of battle, we are wounded or killed by our ambivalence and hate toward each other. Respect for the uniqueness of character and the sacredness of individuality are the bonding agents that heals the broken and misalign fractures of society. Therefore, let us reimagine hope, rediscover love, and allow the spirit of Christ at Christmas to move us toward peace. “[For] hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering it will be happier.” —Alfred Lord Tennyson
Now precious dears hear the words of Isaiah: “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him, and with his stripes, we are healed.” — Isaiah 53:5 (KJV).
Felicem Natalem Christi – Feliz Navidad – Merry Christmas!