ROSE HILL — House of Raeford Farms FLOCK in Duplin recently announced Olive Bryant, Mike Delacerda, and Ashley Lovette as the winners of the FLOCK Cares. The outreach initiative, recognizes community members who demonstrate exceptional service to others or exemplify integrity and commitment.
“House of Raeford Farms’ Rose Hill Processing location has employed Olive Bryant for 36 years,” said a House of Raeford Farms spokesperson. “Currently Bryant works in the thigh-packing department, but her skills have been at work in several other areas of the operation.”
Olive, who is 82 years old, “drives herself to work daily, always arriving before other employees in her department including supervisors,” said the House of Raeford Farms spokesperson. “Her fellow associates were present to honor and applaud Bryant…. The $400 gasoline gift certificate was a welcome reward to this dedicated and loyal woman.”
Delacerda, a Four County Electric Membership Corporation Operations Staking Technician joined Four County EMC nearly three decades ago “working as a lineman and always willing take on tasks that go beyond his normal responsibilities.”
“Most recently, he has served as an operations staking technician responsible for coordinating electrical service needs for new and existing customers,” stated the announcement.
According to Wayne Rich, Four County EMC Operations Supervisor, Delacerda has also served his family, “through some tough situations that fortunately have produced good results.”
Delacerda is also a firefighter with the Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and is active in community fundraising events to help people in need.
Ashley Lovette, a Wallace Elementary School ESL Teacher describes her mission as “I desire to use my enthusiasm for teaching to lead children to an enthusiasm for learning. Through positive motivation, students will leave the classroom every day with a sense of accomplishment along with the knowledge that I love them and will do everything in my power to help them succeed.”
According to Wallace Elementary School Principal Angelo Cavallaro Lovette is a “team player who is always willing to help out. She is dedicated to her students, school, and community.”
Lovette also serves Wallace Elementary on the curriculum team and as beginning teacher coordinator.
“Driven by love and compassion for others, FLOCK seeks to walk alongside the folks who are already doing great work in their communities and support them in their mission,” said Tom Teachey, FLOCK’s Duplin County director of outreach.
Recently, FLOCK also provided support for Beta Club 4th to 12th graders from Wallace-Rose Hill High, and Chinquapin Elementary presenting each school with $2,000 to assist with travel expenses.
Wallace-Rose Hill High is sending their state champion Quiz Bowl team to the national convention in Nashville and Chinquapin Elementary has 27 students attending nationals and competing in a variety of contests.