Spice, K2 and Mojo are common names for Synthetic Marijuana, a drug originally created in the ‘90s and banned for its dangerous effects as they can not only cause strokes, heart attacks and seizures but also death.
Unfortunately drug distribution in the black market is still a problem.
“Knowing the signs of this drug’s use could save someone’s life as early intervention is vital,” read a public service announcement from Narconon. “The best tool when dealing with an addict of any kind, is knowing the signs of drug use.
Because synthetic marijuana users become very volatile, it is important to catch it quickly. Early intervention can avoid heart ache, legal issues, medical problems, and in the worst cases death.
Signs of synthetic marijuana use include:
- Elevated blood pressure and pulse
- High temperature
- Pale skin
- Vomiting
- Anxiety
- Hallucinations
- Strange odor
- Seizures and tremors
According to Narconon, there has been a recent increase in vape cartridges that contain synthetic marijuana marketed as CBD. These vape cartridges are just as dangerous as other forms of the drug.
Synthetic marijuana can cause rapid changes in behavior, and acute or long-term psychosis which can have long-lasting effects. If you have a loved one struggling with addiction, it is vitally important they get help before something bad happens.
For free screenings or referrals call Narconon at 800-431-1754.