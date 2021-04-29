Recently in the news, it seems like there has been a daily active shooting incident in which numerous individuals have been killed or seriously injured.
The United States has seen at least 150 mass shootings in 2021 and 50 mass shootings since the Atlanta spa shootings.
We are now wondering if there is anywhere safe to go. Shootings have occurred in cities, suburbs, and in rural areas. In the past, we have seen deadly shootings at schools, colleges, hospitals, malls, movie theaters, military bases, restaurants, night clubs, outdoor concerts, and other venues. It is apparent now that we must comprehend that an active shooting situation can happen almost anywhere.
Understanding this, you must be vigilant and prepare yourself in the event you are at location where an active shooting is materializing. Trust your instincts and know where the exit points are.
Here are three important facts to remember if you are in an active shooting setting.
First, if you hear the sounds of gunshots, run the opposite way from the sounds. If you are able to exit the facility, do so, and keep running to a safe area.
Second, if for some reason you cannot run, you must quickly find a safe hiding location out of the shooter’s view. If you are in a room, lock the door if possible, and if you can’t, block the door. Remain quiet and turn down your phone.
Third, as a last resort, and only when your life is in imminent danger, attempt to incapacitate the shooter. Act with physical aggression and throw items at the active shooter.
Because active shooter situations are often over within minutes, the scene will be total chaos, individuals must be prepared to deal with the active shooter situation to better your chance of survival until law enforcement arrive.
Patrick V. Fiel Sr. is a national security expert, who resides in Duplin County, NC. He has over 40 years of experience in law enforcement and security, He is retired from the U.S. Army Military Police Corps. He is available to speak on the Active Shooter and can be reached at 910-789-4265 orpvfiel@gmail.com.