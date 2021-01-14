KENANSVILLE — Traffic in and around Kenansville was tied up for several hours on Thursday morning, Jan. 14, as Duplin County Health Department officials hosted a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event for seniors age 75 and older.
The Health Department had 800 doses of the vaccine on hand, and the shots were administered while individuals stayed in their vehicles inside the Events Center.
More COVID-19 vaccination events are being planned in the coming weeks. Further announcements will be made as they become available.
