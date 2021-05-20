Hungry for a tasty snack? Go to the library.
Wait, what? Yes, we have lots of books to read for entertainment, for learning about a topic or learning a new skill. But, did you know that you can find an answer to the age old question “What’s for dinner?” among the shelves in your local library?
We have over 300 books filled with recipes from soup-to-nuts, no literally, from appetizers to desserts. We have recipes books for every cuisine you can imagine.
Our selections include many different diet and lifestyle plans focused on specific dietary needs and restrictions like gluten-free, keto, vegetarian and vegan. If you prefer an old fashioned hearty meal then look no further than our Amish cookbooks.
Do you hunt or fish? We have cookbooks on game cooking and drying/preserving your catch. Maybe you want to explore canning and preserving the bounty from your own garden. We can point you to the right sources.
If Mediterranean cooking whets your appetite, just come and browse our shelves. You will find several titles at the main library featuring recipes using olive oil, rosemary, oregano, and basil — the foundation for the cuisine of many countries of the Mediterranean.
The temperate climate of this region is perfect for growing a variety of fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices that bring richness to the plate. The rich harvest of this area flavors the cuisine in Spain, France, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Lebanon, and Turkey just to name a few.
Similarly, the climate in Duplin County is perfect for growing many herbs, fruits and vegetables that you’ll frequently find used in Mediterranean cooking. If you wish to try your hand at gardening, well, we have books for that, too.
Not sure you have the green thumb? In Kenansville at the Cowan Museum garden you can find many of the plants used in traditional Mediterranean cooking. Contact Robin Grotke and Anne Skinner at 910-296-2149 for more information on ways you can enjoy the flavor of the Mediterranean on your plate.
Laura Jones is the Duplin County Library Director.