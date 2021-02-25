KENANSVILLE — A winter storm that saw the greater-Duplin County area suffer through rain and near-freezing temperatures caused more damage in other parts of the state. That slowed the delivery of Covid-19 vaccinations.
Appointments and clinics for first and second doses were both delayed and canceled, just as the state started to include a third group for vaccinations.
Starting Monday last week, teachers, child-care workers and other educational and support staff, such as bus drivers and school cafeteria workers, could begin signing up to receive shots.
There are an estimated 240,000 people in this group.
Previously, only Group 1, which includes mainly health-care workers and those in longterm residential facilities, and Group 2, which covered anyone age 65 and older, were approved for vaccinations.
Vidant Hospitals has given 8,900 of its workers the vaccine, with more than 7,000 of those having received both shots necessary for Covid-19 immunity as scientists know it.
It has also administered 25,000 vaccines to community members who qualify .
Yet there is another problem/concern. Many people do not want the vaccine.
The New York Times reports that one-third of the U.S. military have declined the shot.
All of this is happening as the nation will hit the 500,000 death toll this week.
In N.C. lawmakers are pushing forward to increase the outdoor limit of 100 people at outdoor events for high school and youth sports.
Three senators introduced a bill that would up the limit to 40 percent of a facility’s capacity.
Last Thursday, a letter was sent to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk asking him to amend his executive order, making the transition to more open gatherings, rather than the passage of a bill.
Lawmakers are pressuring Cooper to sign Senate Bill 37, which would re-open in-person learning for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Cooper had concerns and did not say whether he would sign or veto the bill.
He has 10 days to take action on it, and lawmakers wanted him to do something quickly. They will try to override a veto, but want to get started on the process.
Duplin County Schools announced it would resume middle school athletics last week.
Soccer will start March 1 and baseball and softball March 22.
DCS also has its sights set on in-person learning for K-5 students toward the middle of the month.
High school soccer started Jan. 11 and football games begin this Friday.
About 1.2 million Tar Heels have had a first vaccination shot with 608,000 having both doses.
About 8.8 percent of Duplin residents have had the first vaccine shot and 3.6 percent have had both shots.
There have been 5,607 reported Covid-19 cases in the county and 124 deaths.
Duplin’s population is about 60,000.
The nearly 500,000 U.S. deaths are more than those who lost their lives in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War.
Not all states and counties are vaccinating their population bases at the same level.
West Virginia, for instance, has among the highest vaccination rates in the U.S.
The former is succeeding because it is scrapping rules about who gets it in favor of vaccinating larger sections of its population.
Alaska is also a leader, mainly because it has not forgotten how the last pandemic — in 1900 — killed its natives at a rate that was close to 40 percent.
Yet the U.S. is neither a leader nor at the bottom of the worldwide vaccination list.
About 8.4 percent of our nation has had the vaccine. Less than 3 percent have in Canada.
And the vaccinate rates do not reflect the political world as one might think.
Many Democratic states are below the national average.
The trade-off of equity for efficiency is real and a genuine concern for some groups.
Concerning people in groups that “need” the vaccine because of underlying physical conditions, some will not take it or cannot get it, partly because some vaccination programs reach the privileged people first, or at least quicker.
Yet the vaccine does not clear a person for life and there are still unanswered questions.
Bet that doesn’t surprise the average reader.
White people are far less skeptical than blacks, Latinos or working-class and conservation groups.
Yet the bottom line is still that technology has and will continue to save lives.
The virus will not simply “go away on its own” as was suggested by one side of the political spectrum for nearly eight months.
But the vaccine is highly effective and safe, by any standard.
The Biden Administration has had ups and downs getting mass vaccinations both delivered and administered.
The push is to have Moderna and Pfizer accelerate production, and then get a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson approved in March.
Wear a mask, use social distancing and get a vaccination appointment as soon as possible is the rally cry for the nation and the world.
The cases and deaths may be decreasing from record-high levels, but the war against the virus rages on.
Many would like to call it a “conflict” as Vietnam was once labeled.
The numbers would suggest nothing of the such.
It is an all-out war against time with thousands of lives in the balance.