KENANSVILLE — James Sprunt Community College was recently featured on Best Value Schools list of Best Associate of Arts Degrees in 2021.
Ranking number twelve on the nationwide list is an accomplishment the JSCC community is very proud of receiving. JSCC was ranked 3rd in the state of North Carolina.
JSCC was one of only two community colleges in the state of North Carolina to experience enrollment growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“A member of the North Carolina Community College System, James Sprunt Community College was originally founded as a private school for boys back in 1784. The college has since adapted and grown to serve over 5,000 students annually. Currently, students can enroll in one associate of arts degree program. Free online tutoring is also provided. This program is entirely online and requires approximately 60 credit hours to be completed. James Sprunt features an open enrollment policy admitting all interested students,” reads the Best Value Schools website.
JSCC’s steady growth and ability to adapt to the growing demand for online education has allowed the college to thrive through strategic offerings such as hybrid, virtual, and online teaching platforms.
Incentives such as free tutoring onsite, online and even free tuition have been provided this past year, and will be continued in the 2022 Spring semester.
Visit jamessprunt.edu to learn about free tuition and holiday course offerings. Early registration for the Spring Semester is already underway and will continue through Jan. 7.
For more details, visit https://www.bestvalueschools.org/associate-of-arts-degree.