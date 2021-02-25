With the 2020 election cycle barely in the rear view mirror, Rep. Jimmy Dixon said on Friday that he plans to run for his NC House District 4 seat again in 2022. He has occupied the office since 2011.
“I’ve had several people to inquire,” Dixon said. “My intentions are to be on the ballot in 2022.”
Dixon and any challengers won’t be able to officially file the paperwork for the election until December. District 4 includes all of Duplin County and western portions of Onslow County.
“I had not intended to make a formal announcement at this time,” Dixon said. “This is just in response to your question, but I will run again.”
The two-year election cycle for state house seats means that “You never quit campaigning,” he said. “Moving our primary dates up has just moved the calendar forward.”
The Warsaw Republican, who won 65 percent of the vote in the 2020 election over Democratic challenger Christopher Schulte, said that agriculture and the economy will remain among his top priorities. He also said that the General Assembly will be taking a closer look at the rules surrounding the governor’s ability to make executive orders.
Gov. Roy Cooper has passed ten executive orders since the beginning of 2021, most of which pertain to the Covid 19 pandemic and the state’s response to it. He has passed 194 executive orders since taking office in 2017.
“This Covid situation has created some reactions as far as executive orders are concerned that continue to linger,” he said. “One of my focuses this year is going to be to investigate and talk about whether we are handling our executive orders correctly. Should the governor have this much latitude with his executive orders? Should the Council of State get more involved? Should the legislature get more involved?”
“It wouldn’t surprise me to see some attempt to clarify or change the way we’re doing things right now,” he added.
The economy is always a concern, he said, and the General Assembly should focus on that as lawmakers set the state budget and tax rates.
If the Republican-led General Assembly and Democratic governor can’t come to an agreement on a budget, Dixon says that the functions of state government will not shut down like the federal government has done in the past.
“It’s a misnomer when people say we don’t have a budget” even when a new budget has yet to be passed, Dixon said. “In 2017, the General Assembly established a permanent continuation budget. We will not have government shutdowns in North Carolina.”
“If we can’t agree, then we go into an established spending formula that is equal to the previous year’s spending with no cuts or anything like that. The question is will the governor let us improve our budget and be within what we can afford, as far as tax rates and our citizens are concerned.”
Dixon said he works closely with NC Sen. Brent Jackson, who represents the 10th Senate District which covers Duplin, Sampson and portions of Johnston County.
“Senator Brent Jackson has done an excellent job for our agriculture community and I anticipate us working together to continue that,” Dixon said. “We all depend on food. Food doesn’t come from the grocery store, it comes from our farmers.”
“One of the main reasons that I am going to keep my hat in the ring for 2022 is that we’ve made some great accomplishments,” he said. “This is a redistricting year. Every ten years we have to redistrict based on the census and where the population is. I think that most any observer would have to say that things have been pretty good under the Republican majority.”
“Before I leave the General Assembly, I want to see a Republican majority as secure as we can make it for the next decade,” he said.
“Right to Farm” laws, as Dixon refers to them, are also a concern.
“Nationally and locally, our right to farm has been threatened over the last few years by these various lawsuits claiming nuisance and now even trespass,” he said. “I want to be able to firm up in North Carolina our right to farm legislation, and that process is ongoing. It probably won’t ever stop. That’s the second most important reason that I want to remain in the GA is to improve our right to farm laws.”