ROSE HILL — Today, the grass is greener at the Jimmy Jerome Memorial Park in Rose Hill thanks to a generous donation involving time, resources and more than $200,000 from the House of Raeford Farms.

“Improvements included adding a new clay blend of soil to the Buck Bradshaw baseball field and to the Harold and Lois Mobley Family softball field to help with infield drainage. Both of these diamonds received new grass sod and irrigation systems,” said Dave Witter, House of Raeford Farms manager. “Other enhancements involved new fencing, lighting upgrades, scoreboard repairs, reserved parking for officials and handicap patrons, and an additional playground area with swings donated by Smithfield Foods.”

