ROSE HILL — Today, the grass is greener at the Jimmy Jerome Memorial Park in Rose Hill thanks to a generous donation involving time, resources and more than $200,000 from the House of Raeford Farms.
“Improvements included adding a new clay blend of soil to the Buck Bradshaw baseball field and to the Harold and Lois Mobley Family softball field to help with infield drainage. Both of these diamonds received new grass sod and irrigation systems,” said Dave Witter, House of Raeford Farms manager. “Other enhancements involved new fencing, lighting upgrades, scoreboard repairs, reserved parking for officials and handicap patrons, and an additional playground area with swings donated by Smithfield Foods.”
The big reveal was ushered with the first game of the season, as happy faces, clear skies and excited parents enjoyed the park’s newly upgraded facilities.
Lois Mobley, Rose Hill Parks and Recreation Director shared her excitement about the park’s do-up and the overwhelming support.
“I feel like it is a dream come true,” said Lois Mobley, Rose Hill Parks and Recreation Director. “Working with these kids over the years has been so rewarding and one of the greatest experiences of my life.”
The park, named after Wallace-Rose Hill football star and Tarheels’ leading receiver Jimmy Jerome nearly half a century ago, is now a multi-complex facility serving hundreds of Duplin County residents.
“Some of the best memories I have growing up are playing baseball at Jimmy Jerome Park. Now I have children and our company has local employees who are continuing that tradition with their kids,” said Cowan Johnson, who along with his dad, Bob Johnson, House of Raeford CEO and owner, stepped forward to undertake the development of the House of Raeford Sports Complex at Jimmy Jerome Park.
“I hope we can use the facility to not only teach athletic skills but also guide these young people in developing valuable life skills,” added Johnson.