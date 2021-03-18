KENANSVILLE — Going to work is generally seen as a good thing, and a low unemployment rate is one of the signs of a strong economy.
As it has been most of the last year, the jobless rate in Duplin County is among the lowest in North Carolina, and lower than any of the six neighboring counties.
The N.C. Dept. of Commerce recently released the December employment numbers, and Duplin County has the 16th lowest rate of unemployment among the state’s 100 counties.
The unemployment rate was 5.2 percent in December, which was considerably higher than the rate of 3.5 percent from December 2019. That was the case statewide, however, as government-mandated closures from the Covid-19 pandemic wrecked a strong employment situation from the prior year.
Duplin County’s strong agricultural industry is the reason the numbers are healthier here than in other parts of the state, said county Economic Development Director Carrie Shields. Due to the nature of farming, most state-mandated business closures did not affect many workers here.
In fact, surrounding counties with larger towns and cities suffered more than Duplin. Onslow and Wayne counties had unemployment rates of 6.2 percent each in December, Lenoir had a rate of 5.7 percent, Pender came in next with a rate of 5.5 percent and Jones and Sampson counties both had rates of 5.3 percent.
The state average was 6.2 percent unemployment, and that was better than the national average of 6.7 percent.
What the numbers mean is that Duplin County has a workforce of slightly more than 25,500 people, and just 1,318 of those found themselves without jobs in December.
Not all of the news is rosey, however.
While a low unemployment rate is usually something to be celebrated, it does present a challenge to employers like House of Raeford. With few people looking for work, the poultry growing and processing company is having to bring in employees from out of the area just to fill open positions in their processing plants in Rose Hill and Wallace.
It’s a problem left over from Hurricane Florence and her devastating floods of Sept. 2018, Shields said. Housing is at a premium, and with nowhere to live, workers left the county.
“The flood washed them away,” Shields said. “These people don’t live here anymore.”
Cowan Johnson, operations manager for House of Raeford, said that staffing has always been a challenge, but right now it’s much more difficult than it has been in the past.
“We’re having to bus people in from surrounding areas,” Johnson said. “We’ve found it to be hard to find them housing around here.”
“We’ve got a 15-passenger van that hauls people for both night and day shifts from five different locations outside of Duplin County,” Johnson said. “There’s definitely a need for more housing.”
Johnson said workers are being bused in from Fayetteville, Lumberton, Jacksonville, Goldsboro and Wilmington. The company is also holding job fairs and working with NC Works, the state’s employment division, to fill vacant positions.
The struggle to find workers is even hampering plans to expand, especially in the company’s new facility that was just completed outside of Wallace in July 2018. The new plant, which would put 1,200 people to work in two shifts at full capacity, was built after a fire destroyed the old plant in February 2016.
“We have about 300 positions that we are trying to fill between now and November,” Johnson said. “I mean it’s a challenge.”
He even put out a call to the community for help.
“We don’t want to be in the housing business, but it’s definitely forcing us to look into different options,” he said. “Anybody that does have a house for rent, please let us know. We can help fill it up.”